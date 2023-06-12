Miami Heat mascot hospitalised after Conor McGregor punch at NBA Final

Conor McGregor sent the Miami Heat mascot to the hospital in a bizarre promotional shoot gone wrong.

The former UFC champion made an appearance at the NBA Finals in Miami where the Heat took on the Denver Nuggets.

During the third-quarter stoppage, McGregor went head-to-head with the Heat mascot to promote his new product, a pain relief spray. The footage saw the fighter punch the mascot, before hitting him again.

McGregor then used the heat spray on Bernie the mascot while he was knocked out on the floor, and who didn't get up immediately.

The man behind the mascot was taken to a nearby hospital, according to The Athletic.

The Heat said on Saturday (10 June) that the mascot received pain relief and rested at home.





The footage soon went viral across social media, with many concerned for the man's well-being.

"I don't see the humor in this at all," one Twitter user wrote. "Looked like assault to me."



Another added: "I really hope that the performer is okay, there’s no real way to brace your neck in costumes like that. Wouldn’t be shocked if they had a concussion."

Meanwhile, one sports fan wrote: "Adding insult to injury, this is more entertaining than the actual NBA finals."

Dana White has since responded to the incident, saying: "What’s up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters? What do you expect?

"What are those mascot things made out of? Unless you’re like the Golden Knights mascot... I’m assuming it’s a metal helmet... I wouldn’t have professional fighters punch me in the face if I was a mascot."

He added: "It doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world."

McGregor hasn't fought professionally since July 2021, after suffering a leg injury to Dustin Poirier. His last fighting victory came in January 2020.

