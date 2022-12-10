14 best reactions as Ronaldo's World Cup dream ends in tears

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream has come to an end after Morocco made history and became the first-ever African team to qualify for a semi-final following a dramatic 1-0 win over Portugal.

A first-half header from Youssef En-Nesyri was enough to win it for Morocco who have impressed throughout the tournament in Qatar with their defensive displays with goalkeeper Bono pulling off some incredible stops.

Portugal, who had battered Switzerland 6-1 in their previous game, will rue their missed chances in the match but undoubtedly Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the field in tears, was the story as the footballing icon was left on the bench for the second consecutive game.

Given the recent drama, controversy and fallout of his exit from Manchester United fans were more than happy to revel in Ronaldo's dismay despite the dream final of his Portugal against Lionel Messi's Argentina failing to come to fruition.

























































































