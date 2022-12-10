14 best reactions as Ronaldo's World Cup dream ends in tears

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream has come to an end after Morocco made history and became the first-ever African team to qualify for a semi-final following a dramatic 1-0 win over Portugal.
A first-half header from Youssef En-Nesyri was enough to win it for Morocco who have impressed throughout the tournament in Qatar with their defensive displays with goalkeeper Bono pulling off some incredible stops.
Portugal, who had battered Switzerland 6-1 in their previous game, will rue their missed chances in the match but undoubtedly Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the field in tears, was the story as the footballing icon was left on the bench for the second consecutive game.
Given the recent drama, controversy and fallout of his exit from Manchester United fans were more than happy to revel in Ronaldo's dismay despite the dream final of his Portugal against Lionel Messi's Argentina failing to come to fruition.
\u201cRonaldo in tears in the tunnel.\n\n#por #FIFAWorldCup\u201d— Shamoon Hafez (@Shamoon Hafez) 1670691476
\u201cKeep following him with the camera\u201d— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vithushan Ehantharajah) 1670691510
\u201cCristiano Ronaldo in World Cup knockout football:\n\n8 games\n9 hours 30 mins of play\n27 shots\n0 goals\u201d— Duncan Alexander (@Duncan Alexander) 1670692255
\u201cgoodbye ronaldo love you forever\ud83d\udc94\u201d— Speed\u2b50\ufe0f (@Speed\u2b50\ufe0f) 1670692228
\u201cLife is so harsh. Cristiano Ronaldo, please don't \ud83d\udc94 #FIFAWorldCup \n\nhttps://t.co/DuQwLevJkn\u201d— Farid Khan (@Farid Khan) 1670692124
\u201cWow. Morocco win. Heartbreak for Portugal but what a moment for Africa and the Arab world. And so well deserved - they were fantastic tonight. \ud83d\udc4f\ud83d\udc4f\ud83d\udc4f\u201d— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1670691621
\u201cCristiano Ronaldo losing is always a good thing\u201d— Marlow Stern (@Marlow Stern) 1670692245
\u201cRonaldo's decline is startling. Even in the space of one season. His whole career people have been marvelling at his physical prowess & speculating about how long he can keep going. But he's nowhere near the same player he was. I guess the tagine process just caught up with him.\u201d— Nooruddean (@Nooruddean) 1670691885
\u201cRonaldo talking about his teammates after losing to Morocco\u201d— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) 1670691908
\u201cAt least one Ronaldo shows up when his country needs him. \ud83d\ude42\u201d— . (@.) 1670692057
