Cristiano Ronaldo's verdict on who will win Premier League

Speaking ahead of the fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk on May 18, Cristiano Ronaldo ringside gave his verdict on who he think will win the Premier League title.

Manchester City are heavy favourites to claim an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League crown on May 19 with Arsenal the only team that can catch them.

Ronaldo was asked what he thought about Arsenal's chances of passing them to claim a first league title for 20 years.

But he laughed and simply said in a viral clip: "They're not going to win the league."

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



الاسطورة كريستيانو مع فرانك وارن(مشجع لارسنال)



لن تفوزوا بالدوري 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lZ0pV444wh

— عالم القوت (@GOATTWORLD) May 18, 2024

Heading into the final round of Premier League fixtures, Manchester City sit on 88 points and Arsenal are on 86 but the Gunners have a better goal difference.

In their final games, Manchester City host West Ham and Arsenal host Everton.

If Manchester City win their game, they will win the Premier League; Arsenal have to win their clash with Everton to have any chance of snatching the title.

If the Gunners win and City either draw or lose their game to the Hammers, Arsenal will win the crown.

Liverpool will finish third and Aston Villa fourth whatever their final day results but the rest of the European spots are all up for grabs.

Spurs sit fifth on 63 points, Chelsea sixth on 60, Newcastle United seventh on 57 and Manchester United in eighth also on 57 but with an inferior goal difference.

A lot depends on the FA Cup final result - if Manchester City win that, the top seven get European football but if Manchester United win, it will go to the top six if Manchester United finish outside that.

The final relegation spot is not mathematically certain but Luton Town in 18th are three points off Nottingham Forest in 17th with a worse goal difference by 12.

