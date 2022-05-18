Robbie Savage has been having a great time since his son made it into the Manchester United side, and now he’s mocked himself online after seeing his boy receiving some words of wisdom from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Charlie Savage has been training with the first team after making his debut in December, and the 19-year-old looks to be one of the brightest young sparks in the squad.

The midfielder posted a picture of himself with Ronaldo in training yesterday, and added the caption: “Always learning.”

His dad, who played against Ronaldo plenty of times, had the final word after seeing the post.

He uploaded a video of his son talking to the United star, and predicted was being said.

"Your dad used to kick me,” he joked.

Former Welsh international Savage played against Ronaldo during his stints at Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County in the 00s - and was never scared of putting a robust challenge in, or two.

Charlie made his debut for United in the 1-1 draw against Young Boys in the Champions League in December.

It looks like he’s learning from Ronaldo and other members of the first team, as the squad prepare for the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag.

The coach previously announced he will not travel on Ajax’s post-season trip to Curacao and has instead turned his focus towards the United job.

Ten Hag effectively stepped away from his duties at Ajax on Sunday following the end of the Eredivisie season in order to prepare for life at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag also recently insisted he was set to make Ronaldo a big part of his team next year, amid ongoing speculation about his future at United.

