A West Ham United fan has gone to bizarre lengths to claim Crystal Palace did not get a top-half Premier League finish despite finishing the season in 10th in a series of viral Tweets.

Palace had a remarkable end to the season under new manager Oliver Glasner, with the Austrian coach guiding the Eagles to tenth position featuring some memorable wins over Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

There are 20 teams in the Premier League, so a top half finish would mean a team would have to finish between and including first and 10th place

A bottom half finish would be anywhere from 11th to 20th - then there's an equal split of 10 teams in each half.

But a West Ham fan who posts on X / Twitter as @HeadPhoneJohn went to extraordinary lengths to convince others that Crystal Palace did not achieve a 'top half' finish.

At first, he simply replied to a picture of the Premier league table, saying "10th is not top half" seemingly forgetting that in this case, the set of numbers start at one and not zero.

He was called out on it before replying: "20 teams in the league, 10 is half of 20. If you're not above the halfway point you're not in the top half."

@emmyooeffsee stepped in and said: "What's the midpoint of one and 20? 10.5. 10 is one side of that. 11 is the other. There is no 0th place in the league, so 10 is not in the middle. Hope this helps."

Case closed, right?

Not quite...

@HeadPhoneJohn replied: "20/2 = 10. 10.5*2 = 21. 21 is an entirely different number of teams."

Another user then got involved; @ISwearIDidntDie said: "So by your logic there's nine teams in the top half and 10 teams in the bottom half?"

Even from that, @HeadPhoneJohn continued to argue his case.

"What's the top half of a three team league then?" @HeadPhoneJohn asked.

"That's an odd number you weapon obviously it's different," replied @ISwearIDidntDie.

@HeadPhoneJohn carried on: "How is it different? Why is it different? If you don't understand that you cannot possibly determine whether I am correct."

Ahhhh, social media when there's no football on eh?

