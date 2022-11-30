The USA are through to the knock-out stages of the World Cup - and David Beckham congratulated the side with a throwback photo of himself in the MLS.

Christian Pulisic provided his side with a goal in the 38th minute to win their match against Iran, which put the Americans second in the Group B table with five points - just behind England who finished on seven.

Beckham is no stranger to playing footy in America as the 47-year-old previously played for LA Galaxy from 2007 until 2012 and is the co-owner of Inter Miami CF.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



In an Instagram Story post to his 75.9m followers, Beckham shared a snap from his LA Galaxy days with his former teammate, now USMT coach Gregg Berhalter.

He described the result as an "amazing achievement," and added: "Well done Gregg."

The USMT official Twitter account in return reposted the Insta story and captioned it with a salute emoji.

Though Beckham also praised his home nation after England's "great win" against Wales 3-0 last night (November 30).

The goals came from Marcus Rashford in the 50th, while Phil Foden found the back of the net in quick succession a minute later.

Rashford then continued his good form by scoring the second goal in the 68th minute, taking his total tally of tournament goals to three.

The USA now play Group A winner the Netherlands in the knockout stages on December 3, while England faces Group A runners up Senegal on December 4.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.