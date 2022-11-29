The US is playing Iran at the Qatar World Cup, and it is a make or break tie. The US needs to beat Iran to make it past the group stage - meanwhile Iran can progress with a win or potentially just a draw.
With a 1-0 lead, things are looking promising for the Yanks.
Today is only the third time Iran and the United States have met on the pitch. The first, at the 1998 World Cup, saw Iran win 2-1. The second game, a friendly played in 2000, ended in a 1-1 draw.
Despite the deep rifts between the two nations, fans of both teams were seen posing for photos at one point before the match kicked off.
And while there's huge US interest in the game back home, commentators and pundits at the stadium say it almost feels like a home game for Iran.
For the past two months, Iran has been gripped by protests against clerical rule, and demanding its end.
Amid reports that the Iranian team were threatened after not singing the anthem at the last match, GOP Senator Lindsay Graham said he admired their players even while rooting for the national side.
\u201cLike all Americans, I am pulling for #TeamUSA in today\u2019s World Cup match against Iran. \n\u00a0\nHowever, I do admire the Iranian players. They took\u00a0a brave stand at great personal risk against a brutal regime when they refused to acknowledge the regime\u2019s national anthem.\u201d— Lindsey Graham (@Lindsey Graham) 1669749324
Pre-game, US fans and commentators led chants of 'It's Called Soccer!'
\u201c\ud83d\udde3\ufe0f "IT'S CALLED SOCCER!" \n\n@USMNT fans around the FOX Sports set in Doha continue the chant @fritolay #fritolay\u201d— FOX Soccer (@FOX Soccer) 1669748170
2-0 was already trending before the game started, really confusing some fans
\u201cHow yall gonna get 2-0 USA trending making me think they already scored while im stuck at work #USAvIRN\u201d— Pizza Dad (@Pizza Dad) 1669749234
An early spurt of attacking finesse from the US had people cracking some politically charged jokes
\u201cThe way the US is attacking Iran right now, I expect the International Court of Justice to come in after and say that they see nothing wrong with it\u201d— Zito (@Zito) 1669748930
Some of the patriotic memes were ... eye-opening
\u201cLET FREEDOM RING GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLL \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83d\udc80\ud83d\udc80#USAvIRN\u201d— shyr \ud83e\udddb\ud83c\udfff\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded (@shyr \ud83e\udddb\ud83c\udfff\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded) 1669750869
\u201cUSA USA USA \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8(I have never watched soccer)\u201d— Sam (@Sam) 1669751304
Viewers were impressed by a pretty slick back-handed ball bounce by US coach Gregg Berhalter
\u201cUSMNT coach Gregg Berhalter with the casual behind-the-back bounce pass \ud83d\udd25\n\n\ud83c\udfa5: @FOXSoccer \n\nhttps://t.co/Q3uHqpQdUb\u201d— \ud835\udc13\ud835\udc21\ud835\udc1e \ud835\udc12\ud835\udc29\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc2b\ud835\udc2d\ud835\udc22\ud835\udc27\ud835\udc20 \ud835\udc0d\ud835\udc1e\ud835\udc30\ud835\udc2c (@\ud835\udc13\ud835\udc21\ud835\udc1e \ud835\udc12\ud835\udc29\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc2b\ud835\udc2d\ud835\udc22\ud835\udc27\ud835\udc20 \ud835\udc0d\ud835\udc1e\ud835\udc30\ud835\udc2c) 1669748979
Even the pets couldn't resist tuning in to the game
\u201cMy dog\u2019s watching #USAvIRN \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\u201d— Jill Cesar (@Jill Cesar) 1669749874
When Christian Pulisic put the US in front, he put his body on the line to put the ball away, appearing to injure himself in the process.
\u201cTHAT IS THE DEFINITION OF DYING IN A BLAZE OF GLORY #Pulisic GOD DAMN American hero! #usa\u201d— Dave Portnoy (@Dave Portnoy) 1669750915
\u201cchanting USA USA USA as a man lies on the ground holding his nuts is as america as it can get\u201d— Craig Goldstein (@Craig Goldstein) 1669750820
President Biden marked the occasion with some kind of weird sign in the White House grounds
