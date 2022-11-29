The US is playing Iran at the Qatar World Cup, and it is a make or break tie. The US needs to beat Iran to make it past the group stage - meanwhile Iran can progress with a win or potentially just a draw.

With a 1-0 lead, things are looking promising for the Yanks.

Today is only the third time Iran and the United States have met on the pitch. The first, at the 1998 World Cup, saw Iran win 2-1. The second game, a friendly played in 2000, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Despite the deep rifts between the two nations, fans of both teams were seen posing for photos at one point before the match kicked off.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

And while there's huge US interest in the game back home, commentators and pundits at the stadium say it almost feels like a home game for Iran.

For the past two months, Iran has been gripped by protests against clerical rule, and demanding its end.

Amid reports that the Iranian team were threatened after not singing the anthem at the last match, GOP Senator Lindsay Graham said he admired their players even while rooting for the national side.



Pre-game, US fans and commentators led chants of 'It's Called Soccer!'



2-0 was already trending before the game started, really confusing some fans

An early spurt of attacking finesse from the US had people cracking some politically charged jokes

Some of the patriotic memes were ... eye-opening





Viewers were impressed by a pretty slick back-handed ball bounce by US coach Gregg Berhalter



Even the pets couldn't resist tuning in to the game



When Christian Pulisic put the US in front, he put his body on the line to put the ball away, appearing to injure himself in the process.













President Biden marked the occasion with some kind of weird sign in the White House grounds

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

