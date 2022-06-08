Deshaun Watson locks Twitter account as Cleveland Browns QB faces 24th sexual assault allegation

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson locked his Twitter account as he faced his 24th sexual assault allegation on Monday ( 6 June).

People became aware of the first lawsuit filed against the former Texans quarterback after taking to his social media in March 2021.

Flash forward to now, and after more than two months of silence following the press conference that officially announced the trade that sent him to Cleveland, Watson has decided to speak with another social media post.

ESPN's Kimberley Martin took to her Twitter to share a screenshot of Watson's Instagram Story, in which he quoted the lyrics to the song Rich Off Pain.

"See, the blogs can't break me down, see, I'm the voice, I don't reply. But the rumors y'all done heard, I'm a humbly deny, yeah, yeah," the text read.

Watson's message occurred at a time when his place in the court of public opinion had taken numerous hits, including the filing of two new lawsuits, some unfavourable comments from his lawyer to a recent report by The New York Times' Jenny Vrentas, which indicated that the quarterback arranged massages with 66 different women over a 17-month period.

https://twitter.com/ByKimberleyA/status/1534303358147764224?

Vrentas' report detailed the possible extent of Watson's alleged behaviour and the lengths to which the Texans and his own attorney went to facilitate his attempts to seek out massages and control the damage from their fallouts.

After Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, provided a statement indicating that he could not respond to the newest lawsuit filed against the quarterback because they had not heard the 24th plaintiff's name before Monday, ProFootballTalk asked Hardin's office if they would respond to the wider allegation that Watson arranged "more than a hundred" massages with "random strangers on Instagram."

And they haven't given a definitive response.

Vrentas further wrote that it wasn't transparent when Watson began looking for many different women to give him massages.

She even pointed out that Hardin blamed the practice on the pandemic at one point in time. However, she further noted that Watson began working with "numerous women" before then.

Elsewhere, Watson's latest sentiments via Instagram are uniform with his denial of the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

They also occurred at a time when the NFL continues to consider whether and to what extent discipline should be imposed on him under the Personal Conduct Policy.

