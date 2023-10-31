Novak Djokovic awarding women's Ballon d'Or branded a 'disgrace' by fans

Novak Djokovic made a surprise appearance at the Ballon d’Or awards on 30 October to present one of the trophies – but not everybody was happy with the tennis player’s inclusion.

The Serb was selected to present the 2023 Ballon d'Or Feminin award to Aitana Bonmati, the Spain and Barcelona star.

Bonmati won the top women’s trophy ahead of England’s Mary Earps and others, while Lionel Messi took his record eighth men’s award at the ceremony in Paris.

The midfielder enjoyed a landmark year as an instrumental part of both a Champions League winning side in Barcelona, and her World Cup-winning country of Spain.

Djokovic was invited on-stage, where he spoke about his own connections to football, and the fact that his decision to choose tennis instead was “a good choice”. Then, he gave the award to Bonmati.

However, fans were furious that she had to receive the award from Djokovic, who has in the past criticised campaigns for equal pay between men and women’s sports.

Football journalist Tim Stillman said: “Nothing says ‘celebrate the achievement of female athletes’ like inviting a male athlete who advocated against equal pay to talk about himself and the completely different sport he plays.”

Another person said: “Wow they got a male athlete from a completely different sport to present the trophy to the winner? Who’s going to present the men’s trophy? Coco Gauff? Tahlia McGrath? No, didn’t think so.”

One other added: “Way to disrespect women’s football btw. Get somebody who’s won it before, a legend of the game, an ally, at the very least a male FOOTBALLER. Who is Djokovic and what’s he done to football in general let alone women’s football.”

Elsewhere, people were frustrated at the lack of gender parity between the categories of the various awards.

There is no women’s trophy for best goalkeeper, best striker, or best young player as there are for the men’s game.

One user wrote: “Ballon d'Or 2023 - No awards for: Women's U21 player, Women's Gerd Muller, Women's Lev Yashin.

“The Women's award was presented by Novak Djokovic, a player who made it all about him rather than Aitana Bonmati.

“Utter disgrace”.

