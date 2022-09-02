Novak Djokovic is being supported by right-wing politicians and pundits in the US, after he confirmed he would not be taking part in the US Open.

The Serbian is one of the most decorated tennis players of all time, with 21 Grand Slams to his name. However, he is not involved this year.

He’s become a divisive talking point in the US as a result – but why is this the case?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is the right-wing supporting him as he misses US Open?

The Serbian will not take part this year Getty images

The 35-year-old is unable to enter the country and travel to New York because of Covid-19 vaccine rules.

Djokovic has stated that he is not against vaccines. He has however chosen not to get one himself, thus excluding him from taking part in the tournament.

The Wimbledon champion will miss his second grand slam tournament of the season after being deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open at the start of the year.

While he was allowed to take part in last year’s US Open, his status means he is unable to take part this time round.

His stance has led people in the US to come out and show support for him, while simultaneously criticising the government’s stance on migration and Covid-19.

Plenty of Republican politicians and right-wing pundits were quick to show their support for Djokovic.

Richard Grenell was a member of Donald Trump’s Cabinet in 2020 and he tweeted that “the US Open cheapens itself when it bans one of the best players in the world”.

Republican congresswoman Claudia Tenney also stated on social media that she was boycotting the tournament after the tennis player was “wrongly denied” access.

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who has long been outspoken on Covid-19 regulations, said: “They’re not letting Djokovic come to the United States to play in the US Open because of the shot! He’s already had Covid.

“And the shot is not stopping you from getting this. It’s so bizarre. It’s so stupid that they’re doing this, but you had a lot of these bizarre policies going on in these other states.”

Others also spoke about the case not to support their arguments against vaccination, but to argue against the restrictions which ban unvaccinated travellers from entering the US – something which most European countries don’t have in place.