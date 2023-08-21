5 times Mary Earps proved she was a national treasure

The Lionesses gave their all during the Women’s World Cup and none have made a bigger impression than Mary Earps.

The goalkeeper bailed England out on plenty of occasions and brought fans some of the best moments of the tournament.

Most of all, though, the Manchester United player powered the team through with sheer force of personality, playing a key part in England’s run to the final.

The likes of Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo and Lauren James also impressed, but it was the keeper that gave us the something to cheer during the final despite the result.

Earps won the 2023 Women’s World Cup golden glove – which is even more remarkable to think that she came close to quitting the sport entirely until coach Sarina Wiegman gave her a chance in the side before the Euros.

These are five times she proved she was a national treasure.

Her rant during the final

Earps became an instant viral sensation after launching into a very sweary rant immediately after saving a penalty against Spain.

It proved the standout moment for England during a disappointing 1-0 defeat.

The shot-stopper saved a penalty from Spain's Jenni Hermoso in the final and reacted by shouting "f***ing yes, f*** off."

It was the only real moment fans had to celebrate during the game.







She’s a TikTok star

@england The bona fide queen of TikTok: Mary Earps 👸 #england #Lionesses #FIFAWWC

Fans have more insight into life in the England camp than ever before, and that’s partly due to Earps and her behind-the-scenes videos on TikTok.

“I’m known as TikTok Queen,” she said recently, talking about entertaining her 868,000 followers. “I think TikTok just suits my personality and it gives people a real insight into who I am as a person, but also what the team’s like… you see a lot of training pictures and things like that - who we are as people and who were are as human beings. If I see anything that documents our journey then I might make a little video of it.”





Dancing on the tables after the Euros

'It's coming home!' England players storm press conference chanting slogan | #WEURO2022 | Lionesses www.youtube.com





The Lionesses raised the profile of the women’s game back in 2022 after winning the Euros, and the celebrations stretched out into the days after the game. One of the best moments saw the entire England team gatecrash coach Wiegman’s press conference, and who was the one to lead the chanting and dance on the table? Earps, of course.





Getting a badger named after her

You know you’re reaching national treasure status when things are named in your honour – and a baby beaver was named after the goalkeeper in honour of England reaching the World Cup final.

The kit was born at the National Trust’s Holnicote Estate, near Exmoor, in Somerset, and joins siblings Russo, Toone and Rashford.

Earps is the sixth member of the family born at an enclosure known as Paddocks, with twins – named Moss and Fern – born at a second enclosure nearby.

Members of the public were invited to help name the three kits, with the final decision made by the ranger team on the estate.

Earps is the younger sibling of Rashford, the first beaver born on Exmoor for 400 years, who was named after Manchester United player Marcus Rashford in 2021. He was followed by twins Russo and Toone, named after Lionesses Alessia Russo and Ella Toone, last summer.





The kit debacle

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

One of the biggest talking points before the tournament was Earps and her campaign to get the England goalkeeper shirt available for people to buy.

Fans have been unable to purchase the shirt, with Nike deciding it wasn’t profitable to sell them. It led them to launch petitions with more than 65,000 signatures and even make their own shirts at home.

Speaking earlier this summer about Nike’s decision not to sell the shirt, Earps said: “I can't really sugarcoat this any way so I'm not going to try, it's hugely disappointing and very hurtful.

“It's something that I've been fighting behind closed doors. I've been desperately trying to find a solution with the FA and with Nike.”

She added: “Unfortunately it's become very evident that is not possible and there's not going to be an acceptable solution for the young kids out there. On a personal level it's obviously hugely hurtful, considering the last 12 months especially.

“For my own family, friends and loved ones not to be able to buy my shirt, they're just going to come out and wear normal clothes. All my team-mates, they've ordered a lot of shirts for their friends and family, they're talking at the dinner table 'I wasn't able to get this' and I'm saying 'I wasn't able to get it at all'.

“I know there's a lot of people who have spent a tremendous amount of money on outfield shirts and then put '1 Earps' on the back, which doesn't sit well with me either.

“It's a very scary message that's being sent to goalkeepers worldwide that 'you're not important'. A lesson I've learned is that I should have made a public statement sooner maybe. I look back on it and I've tried everything. I offered to fund it myself and my team-mates have been really supportive.”

