Wholesome moment cricket star Ben Duckett sees his dog for first time in months

For dog owners and lovers out there, nothing beats the moment you get home to your pet pooch after being at work for the day or out for a while and seeing how excited they are for you to get home.

That feeling is heightened when you've not seen each other for several days, or even weeks on end.

Well cricket star Ben Duckett has been away from his dog Max for two months, and got the warmest of welcomes when he returned home from England's tour of India.

Duckett, 29, flew out to Abu Dhabi with his fellow team-mates in mid-January to prepare for England's five Test match tour of India.

The series got off to a great start for England, who won the opening match - before losing the next four to lose the series 4-1.

Duckett played in all five matches, with his highest score coming in the third, when he scored 153 in the first innings; but he failed to pass the 50 mark in the other nine innings he opened the batting in.

The team flew back home shortly after England lost the final Test match on March 9.

And when Ben got home, his dog Max could barely contain his excitement.

In the wholesome video posted by the English Cricket Board (ECB), Max runs up stairs, bursts through a slightly open stair gate with his head and finds Ben waiting for him.

Max can barely contain his excitement at seeing him as the cricket star gives him lots of rubs and fuss.

The dog then jumps up at Ben and onto the sofa before enjoying some more belly rubs from his owner.

