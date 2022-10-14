In a move that absolutely no-one could have seen coming, Drake is teaming up with Barcelona for a new kit design which looks exactly like a Sheffield Wednesday shirt.

The rapper has partnered with the Spanish giants for a new limited-edition jersey which features a big owl down its front.

What’s with the owl? The animal is the logo of Drake’s OVO brand, which is set to sponsor the club for one game only.

The music streaming service teamed up with Barcelona earlier this year and the club usually wear a kit adorned with a gold version of the logo.

The deal also allows for occasional guest sponsors, and OVO will feature on the kit as the club take on Real Madrid.





That’s all well and good, but the owl logo has got everyone making the same point – it makes Barcelona look like League One club Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday have been known as the Owls ever since the club moved to Owlerton in 1899, and their kits are known for featuring the bird of prey.

Sheffield Wednesday have been known as The Owls for well over 100 years George Wood/Getty Images





Fans were quick to point out the similarity on social media.

It comes as Drake becomes the first artist on Spotify to achieve 50 billion streams on Spotify.

Barcelona said in a statement: "One of the main ideas behind the alliance between FC Barcelona and Spotify is to bring football and music together in order to connect with new audiences around the world.

"As both are capable of bringing people together and exciting fans, for the first time, the men’s football team will enter the pitch for Sunday’s Clásico wearing a jersey featuring the logo of an internationally acclaimed artist – rapper and singer Drake, winner of 4 Grammy awards and the first to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify – rather than their main partner’s logo."

