Ecuador fans made their feelings known about the recent alcohol ban in World Cup stadiums during the opening match against host nation Qatar on Sunday night (November 21).

The crowd could be heard chanting "Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza!” or “We want beer!" while Ecuador defeated Qatar 2-0.

It comes after Qatar announced just two days before the tournament kicked off that venues would not be serving alcohol.

This was a U-turn as the country previously lifted a ban to enable designated refreshment stations situated across football venues that were able to sell beer in a limited capacity.

There are strict limits on alcohol in Qatar because the host nations follow a conservative form of Islam called Wahhabism, though licensed hotel restaurants and bars can serve it.

Though fans can drink non-alcoholic beer as an alternative as this beverage is being sold inside the venues.

The recent ban also means fans cannot buy Budweiser, as the beer company was contracted to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding the eight World Cup venues, in a designated window three hours before each match and one hour afterwards.

Despite the disappointment of the drinking ban, Ecuador fans were delighted to watch their country win their opening match.

The game had an eventful start when Ecuador appeared to score the opening goal of the tournament but it was disallowed for offside after being reviewed and ruled out by VAR.

But Ecuador's first goal soon happened in the 16th minute after Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb fouled striker Enner Valencia resulting in a penalty which the former West Ham player dispatched.

A second goal came 15 minutes afterwards for Ecuador when a well-timed cross from right-back Angelo Preciado was headed into the goal by Valencia.

Ecuador is now top of Group A after their first win, as fellow group competitors, Senegal and the Netherlands face each other on Monday (November 21).

Elsewhere, two England fans in Qatar who were on the "hunt for beers" ended up in a palace belonging to a "Sheik's son," surrounded by "lions, monkeys and exotic birds."

