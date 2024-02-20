Footballer sacked after lying about his age on dating app

A footballer has reportedly been sacked after lying about his age on a dating app.

Emirhan Delibas has been released by the Turkish side Besiktas, with reports stating that Delibas listing his age incorrectly on the dating app Bumble had been a contributing factor.

The club released a statement saying: "We have parted ways with professional football player Emirhan Delibas by mutual agreement. We wish him success in his future career."

Screenshots posted online appear to show Delibas writing his age as 24 on his dating profile, despite being 21.

However, Delibas has hit back at claims the profile is hit, saying: "I reject the slanders made by fake accounts and would like to state that my loyalty to my team cannot be questioned. Besiktas is a responsibility for me. Your love has been my greatest motivation."

Delibas had been at Besiktas since the age of seven in 2010. He played a total of 14 minutes for the first time this season, having come off the bench in the side’s Super Lig defeat by Kasimpasa in January.

If the reports are true, it has to be one of the strangest dismissals since a player was dropped from his side for breaking wind.

According to new reports in France, the Brazilian defender Marcelo was demoted to Lyon reserves from the first team in 2022 after "farting in the dressing room and laughing about it with his teammates".

