A footballer has reportedly been dropped from his side for breaking wind – and it might be the sporting story of the year already.

According to new reports in France, the Brazilian defender Marcelo was demoted to Lyon reserves from the first team after "farting in the dressing room and laughing about it with his teammates".

He’s had a stinker.

The incident dates back to last summer when Marcelo lost his place in the first team after a ‘dressing room incident’ which wasn’t expanded on much at the time.

He then trained with the reserve team at Les Gones after the club’s 3-0 loss to Angers in August, which also saw him score an own goal.

A club statement then made the club’s position clear, saying: “The inappropriate behaviour of Marcelo in the locker room after the match in Angers justifies this decision, which was taken unanimously by Olympique Lyonnais' management team.

“The player was briefed on this decision yesterday afternoon by Juninho and Peter Bosz. Olympique Lyonnais' management reiterates that all of its players must demonstrate an unwavering mindset and a commitment to quickly return to recording results in line with the club's ambitions.”

However, new information has emerged in a report from L'Equipe [via Get French Football News], which suggests that her departure came after he dropped one in the dressing room and caused laughter in his teammates.

Lyon's Brazilian sporting director Juninho Pernambucano 'was not particularly close to his compatriot' and made the decision to drop Marcelo from the squad which was said to be backed by manager Peter Bosz.

Rather than hanging around like a bad smell, Marcelo dropped down to Lyon II for 11 games before moving on to Bordeaux at the start of the 2021-22 season.

Don’t let anyone tell you we don’t bring you the big sports stories of the day.

