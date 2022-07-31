The young England fan, Tess, who took the nation by storm earlier this week after she was spotted singing along to 'Sweet Caroline' after the Lionesses beat Sweden in the semi-final had fans in tears again after she appeared again before the Euro 2022 final.
During the BBC's pre-match build-up of the game between England and Germany at Wembley, Tess appeared alongside Gabby Logan, Ian Wright, Alex Scott and Arsenal Women's manager Jonas Eidevall.
Tess, who was gifted tickets to the final by the BBC, described being at Wembley as "crazy" and was confident that England can bring the trophy home.
She also said that Manchester United's Alessia Russo, who scored a truly astonishing backheel against Sweden was her favourite player and that the 23-year-old could be the difference in the match.
Presumably being at the final was enough for the youngster but she certainly wouldn't have anticipated what would happen next. Tess was then played a message from Russo who thanked her for the support and gave her the shirt that she scored the now famous goal against Sweden in as thanks.
\u201cThis is what it's all about! \u2764\ufe0f \n\n\ud83d\udcf2 \ud83d\udcfa \ud83d\udcfb Watch on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. Listen on @BBCSounds.\n\n#BBCEuros #BBCFootball #WEuro2022\u201d— BBC Sport (@BBC Sport) 1659281595
Just like what happened when she was given tickets to the final people couldn't help but welp us at this heartwarming moment.
\u201cWow Tess got Russo's shirt from the semi-final. \ud83e\udd79 #WEuro2022Final\u201d— Laura Lawrence \u26bd\ud83d\udcda (@Laura Lawrence \u26bd\ud83d\udcda) 1659281137
\u201cTess is every single one of us. Be more Tess. #Lionesses\u201d— Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99 (@Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99) 1659281205
\u201cAbsolute masterclass from BBC with Tess\u2019 unbridled excitement #eng girl-land\u201d— Lou Watson (@Lou Watson) 1659281189
\u201cHere she is the #lionesses (& the nation\u2019s) mascot \u2764\ufe0f #Tess\u201d— Nicky Clark (@Nicky Clark) 1659281191
\u201cNot a single football kicked at Wembley yet & already shedding tears over young Tess in her interview with @GabbyLogan \u26bd\ufe0f\ud83e\udd72 so wonderful to hear her enthusiasm. Want the win, but the game has already been won. The #WEURO2022= game changer. #WEuro2022Final #Tess #ThisGirlCan\u201d— Di Farrell-Thomas (@Di Farrell-Thomas) 1659281754
\u201cThat little girl Tess live on BBC now, what an amazing gesture from the BBC to get her on live TV and from @alessiarusso7 to give her the match shirt! So great to see! \ud83d\ude0d\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f#lionesses\u201d— J\u1d00\u1d0d\u1d07s R\u1d0f\u1d05\u0262\u1d07\u0280 (@J\u1d00\u1d0d\u1d07s R\u1d0f\u1d05\u0262\u1d07\u0280) 1659281268
\u201cFirst tears of the day: Tess on the telly getting a Russo shirt. #Lionesses\u201d— Michaela Hunt (@Michaela Hunt) 1659281539
\u201cFirst tears of the day: Tess on TV getting a Russo shirt\u201d— Matt Hutchinson (@Matt Hutchinson) 1659281487
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.