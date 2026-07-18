World Cup 2026: 7 of the biggest viral moments from Erling Haaland to Keyne Yamal

The 2026 World Cup is taking this place this summer, and the tournament is hotting up as we're now at the semi finals where France face Spain, and England play Argentina as they play to secure a place in the final on July 19.

It's been memorable tournament co-hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico where the number of teams competing has expanded from 32 to 48.

There's been some stand out players such as Norway's Erling Haaland and iconic footy fans such as Scotland's Tartan Army who took over and fell in love with the city of Boston, and memorable moments such as Cape Verde, the tournament's second-smallest nation making a big impact.

Here's a round up of the all biggest viral moments from the 2026 World Cup, according to TikTok.

The internet is obsessed with Norway's Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 05, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Erling Haaland (@erlinghaaland) - dubbed 'The Striking Viking' has become one of the standout player - but not just for his performances on the pitch - as everyone has been loving his behind-the-scenes content too.

From viral pranks, to locker room moments and the more light-hearted content on TikTok, people are turning those clips into edits, memes and reaction videos that reach beyond football fans.

Some popular posts include 'POV: you are playing against Haaland" that has over 1.9M likes, and 'Right before he scored the 2-0 goal' which has 3.3M likes.

Our personal favourites are his bromance with England's Jude Bellingham, him embracing the US by sporting a cowboy hat and boots, and his taxidermy raccoon souvenir.

Wonderwall is England's Anthem

Fans of England show their support during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Move over 'Sweet Caroline', there's a new anthem that's England fans are singing - and it's 'Wonderwall' by Oasis.

The tune has become the unofficial soundtrack of England's World Cup, with mass singalongs in the stands turning Oasis' classic into one of the tournament's defining moments - there has been a +6800 per cent surge in searches for the song since the beginning of the World Cup tournament.

Popular videos from the trend include Dad & Son with 592,000 likes, From the stands POV that has 129,000 likes.

But it's not just England fans singing the song, as the trend has seen creators and supporters from around the world sharing and reacting to the anthem as it echoes through stadiums and fan zones.

In particular, 'Americans react to England Wonderwall' rose 110 percent on 6 July, due to viral posts from Americans about the tune with some saying it makes them wish they were British, getting FOMO, and even getting emotional.





'Hey Jude': Everyone loves England's Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham #10 of England celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Jude Bellingham is having a great World Cup so far, having secured England's place in the semi-finals with two goal against Norway, he's scored six goals, no midfielder has ever scored more at a World Cup - with only forwards Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland scoring more.

On TikTok, fans have been showing their love for Bellingham with various edits - including ones displaying his bromance with Norway's Haaland - and reactions to him scoring, plus post-match The Beatles song 'Hey Jude' has also become an anthem for England this tournament too.

Cape Verde becomes an unlikely travel destination

Vozinha #1 of Cabo Verde applaud fans after the 0-0 draw during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Spain and Cabo Verde at Atlanta Stadium on June 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Cape Verde had a mega World Cup run, scoring their first-ever point in the tournament against Spain - all thanks to the skills of goalkeeper Vozinha, who has become a viral sensation now with over 2.2 million TikTok followers, with their journey coming to an end a in a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat by reigning champions Argentina in the knockout stages.

As a result, Cape Verde has become one of the World Cup's surprise travel trends, as there is a growing interest in the islands as a holiday destination from footy fans with holiday vlogs from the country racking up numbers and Europe searches for 'Cape Verde' have surged +5,600 per cent too.

The Tartan Army takes over Boston

Scotland fans wear jerseys and play bagpipes as they wait outside The Dubliner bar before a FIFA World Cup watch party on June 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Mel Musto/Getty Images

"No Scotland, no party," as the song goes.

The Tartan Army's antics became one of the big viral stories of the World Cup as Scotland fans took over Boston resulting in the two becoming "official sister cities" with searches about this rising +600 percent, as videos circulated of Scots exchanging their culture with Americans and vice versa, for example the Scots putting traffic cones on top of the heads of statues.

This clash of cultures perfectly demonstrating how the World Cup brings communities across the world together - and there is even some romance between the Tartan Army and US women, as demonstrated by the "if he won't a Scottish man will" trend.

It's fair to say Scottish fans won over locals with their humour, friendliness and infectious match day atmosphere - so much so the trend even evolved into the viral "The Tartan Army are stealing your ladies" meme.

Lamine Yamal's little brother Keyne

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona interacts with his half brother Keyne Yamal on the pitch prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Real Oviedo at Spotify Camp Nou on January 25, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Described as “MVP of 2026 World Cup,” Keyne Yamal, the three-year-old younger brother of Spain's Lamine Yamal has been going viral for cheering on his big bro at the tournament.

“My little brother is everything to me, I am in love with him, it feels like he is my son," said Lamine about his little brother.

Some of Keyne's most memorable moments so far include shouting “Come on!” after Spain scored against Austria, kissing, making funny faces, and waving to TV cameras at Spain’s games, his reactions were filmed on the stadium's big screen during the quarter-final against Belgium.

With Spain in the final against Argentina this Sunday, we have a feeling we'll be seeing more Keyne on our screens.

Return of the WAGs

(L-R) Ellie Watkins, wife of England player Ollie Watkins, and Singer Cheryl Tweedy the girlfriend of Ashley Cole and Victoria Beckham the wife of England Captain David Beckham, attend the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Group B match between England and Trinidad and Tobago at the Frankenstadion on June 15, 2006. TikTok/ellievwatkins and Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

WAG culture is so back as the World Cup has sparked it's return, particularly on TikTok that has seen a new generation of partners drawing millions of views through behind-the-scenes vlogs, GRWMs and candid matchday content.

Megan Pickford, Ellie Watkins and Ashlyn Castro are leading the trend, giving fans an authentic look inside tournament life, Tolami Benson shares her match day beauty essentials, all reviving the glamour that defined the 2006 World Cup.

Of course, there is plenty of Y2K nostalgia too as we look back and iconic WAGs of the past such as Victoria Beckham and Cheryl Cole.

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