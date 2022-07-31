England women have won the nation's first international football tournament since 1966 having been forced into extra time against Germany at Wembley in the final of the 2022 Women's European Championships.
A record crowd for a European Championships for both women and men watched the game at Wembley where there were 87,192 and they were treated to a true rollercoaster of a football game.
Substitute Ella Toone, of Manchester United, opened the scoring with a sublime chip in the second half, after latching on to a smart through ball by Keira Walsh.
The roof was lifted off Wembley Stadium following the goal but the Lionesses had to remain fully aware of the threat posed by the German team who went close to scoring shortly afterwards and surely would have if not for the reflexes of goalkeeper Mary Earps.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
\u201cChip chip hooray!@ellatoone99 \ud83d\udc4f\ud83d\udc4f\ud83d\udc4f\ud83d\udc4f#WEURO2022\u201d— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1659288498
Germany continued to press and were denied thanks to some key blocks by the England captain Leah Williamson but it wasn't long before they equalised with Lina Magull slotting home from the near post on 80 minutes.
It was only the second goal the Lionesses had conceded in the tournament.
\u201cMagull has been exceptional all game. Hustling everywhere like an old-school NBA point guard.\u201d— Musa Okwonga (@Musa Okwonga) 1659289167
\u201cIf Germany think by playing brilliantly and eventually scoring more goals than us and generally being the better side is fair play then I\u2019m afraid to say they won\u2019t get very far in life with that attitude. Disgusting \ud83e\udd2c\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\u201d— alistair green (@alistair green) 1659289385
The game was forced into extra time as neither team could score another goal in the 90 minutes but maybe there was a good omen to it all as pointed out by Gary Lineker.
\u201cThe first time England\u2019s men won a major Trophy, it went to extra-time against Germany at Wembley in 1966. 56 years on, here we are. Come on @Lionesses \ud83d\ude4c\ud83c\udffb\u201d— Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b (@Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b) 1659290100
Even as both teams were tiring the Lionesses managed to find a second wind as Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly managed to scramble the ball home to make it 2-1 causing absolute bedlam in Wembley.
\u201cChloe Kelly used to get the bus to Wembley on FA Cup final day, buy a programme and then get the bus home. She's just scored at Wembley in a Euros final. Drink it in.\u201d— Kathryn Batte (@Kathryn Batte) 1659291752
\u201ccrying, screaming, throwing up. #WEURO2022 #EngGer\u201d— Ariadne \ud83e\udd8b (@Ariadne \ud83e\udd8b) 1659291822
\u201cChloe Kelly is the master of the dark arts, timewasting, absolutely purchasing free kicks, squaring up and making rancour rife, absolute ninja shithousery\u201d— Louis Dor\u00e9 (@Louis Dor\u00e9) 1659292195
Everyone particularly enjoyed Ella Toone and Alessia Russo reading a note passed from the German coaching staff to their players.
\u201cAbsolutely creasing at Toone and Russo trying to read the German tactics note #eng #Lionesses #euros2022\u201d— Alain Tolhurst (@Alain Tolhurst) 1659292148
\u201cRusso reading that German note just then\u201d— Art de Roch\u00e9 (@Art de Roch\u00e9) 1659291881
\u201cA story in four parts. #itscominghome\u201d— Isabelle Westbury (@Isabelle Westbury) 1659292133
When it was all said and done England managed to control the match and win 2-1 creating a truly historic moment for the nation and English football.
\u201cIt's home. \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83e\udd81\n\n#Lionesses #WEURO2022\u201d— FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwo) 1659292677
\u201cWow! Congratulations @Lionesses\u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffd\u201d— Jude Bellingham (@Jude Bellingham) 1659292785
There was a lot love for Kelly who gave a very chaotic and enjoyable interview after the final whistle and has already become an icon for her celebration.
\u201cI see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers!\u201d— Brandi Chastain (@Brandi Chastain) 1659291846
\u201cWhat an interview @Chloe_Kelly98 \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02 #SweetCaroline #Lionesses\u201d— Jamie Carragher (@Jamie Carragher) 1659292735
\u201cchloe kelly giving us the supportive sports bra representation we NEED\u201d— Tara Jane O\u2019Reilly (@Tara Jane O\u2019Reilly) 1659291747
\u201cSports bras to the office tomorrow is it #Lionesses\u201d— Sophie Gallagher (@Sophie Gallagher) 1659293445
\u201cFirst sports bra at Wembley. Iconic. It CAME HOME!!! \u2665\ufe0f #WEuro2022Final\u201d— Fiona Tomas (@Fiona Tomas) 1659293057
\u201cThe sight of a sports bra in a scene like this almost made me cry. What total Queens #Lionesses\u201d— Rachael Venables (@Rachael Venables) 1659293006
There were plenty of tears.
\u201cI did not expect to cry so much at this football match!!\u201d— Jon Stone (@Jon Stone) 1659293394
\u201cIt\u2019s all the little girls faces that\u2019s killing me ! Joy and pride. Tears in this house. What role models .\u201d— Tracy-Ann Oberman \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Tracy-Ann Oberman \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1659292858
\u201cNever thought I\u2019d be in tears about someone whipping off their tshirt and running around Wembley in a sports bra but here we are. What a glorious moment #Lionesses\u201d— Becca Harrison (@Becca Harrison) 1659291820
More updates to follow.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.