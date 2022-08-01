England ended 56 years of heartbreak after winning the Women's Euro 2020 final against Germany - and they certainly celebrated in style leaving fans in stitches at the hungover state of the players the morning after.

A record crowd of 87,192 witnessed the Lionesses make history when they defeated Germany 2-1, thanks to a 62nd-minute goal by Ella Toone, with substitute Chloe Kelly providing the winner in the second half of extra time (110th minute).

It was a night to remember as the team celebrated by singing the anthem "Sweet Caroline" with footy fans in Wembley Stadium and gatecrashed their manager Sarina Wiegman's post-match press conference as celebrations continued into the early hours.

The morning after the night before, the players were up and about ahead of the parade in Trafalgar Square, as presenters Joelah Noble and Josh Denzel streamed live from the Lionesses' camp before the team set off.

Though it was clear some of the women were feeling fragile from partying - given the huge sunglasses on a gloomy day.



"If you look over here this is what's going on here - this is the kind of mood that we're in camp," Denzel said as he pointed over to Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Nikita Parris and Ellie Roebuck.

"Let us know, do they look ready for the parade?" he jokingly asked viewers.

"It's the glasses for me that says superstar, European champions, as if the sun was shining," Noble added as the women were "chilling" in the corner of the broadcast.

"The sun is shining we've got to protect our eyes," Bronze bantered back, while Roebuck could be seen knocking back a cup of coffee.



Denzel then joked about the squad getting 12 hours of sleep to which Bronze replied they had "12 minutes," of shut-eye.

This honest image of the hungover team left England fans in hysterics at how the players were nursing their hangovers.





Another Lioness feeling worse for wear was captain Leah Williamson who was hilariously up-front about the state she was in after all the celebrations.



"How are you feeling today Leah?" Noble asked.

To which, Williamson replied: "A little bit rough but alright."

There were definitely plenty of England fans who celebrated last night and could relate this morning too.













Celebrating as they should given their remarkable achievement.





