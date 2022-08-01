Football finally came home last night after England spectacularly beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the Women's Euros - and one goal celebration from Lioness Chloe Kelly paid homage to the history of the women's game.

After 90 minutes, the two teams were level thanks to a brilliant goal by Manchester United forward Ella Toone in the 62nd minute but the Germans fought back as Bayern Munich midfielder Lina Magull scored in the 79th minute.

This meant a tense 30-minute period of extra time and while no goals came in the first half, Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly found the back of the net in the 110th minute after she scored off a corner kick.

Of course, the winner caused jubilant celebrations from the goal scorer (though she waited momentarily for the goal to be confirmed) as Kelly ripped off her shirt, and waved it around while she ran to the touchline to enjoy the historic moment with fans.

But the celebration also echoed similar scenes to Brandi Chastain when the US player kicked the winning penalty shot to win the 1999 Women's World Cup final against China back in 1999.

The two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold-medalist acknowledged Kelly's tribute and congratulated her on the momentous win.

"I see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done," Chastain tweeted. "Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers!"

Footy fans loved the interaction between the two football stars as they said "Game recognises game".





















You really do love to see it.

