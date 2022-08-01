England women have won the nation's first international football tournament since 1966 having been forced into extra time against Germany at Wembley in the final of the 2022 Women's European Championships.
A record crowd for a European Championships for both women and men watched the game at Wembley where there were 87,192 and they were treated to a true rollercoaster of a football game.
Substitute Ella Toone, of Manchester United, opened the scoring with a sublime chip in the second half, after latching on to a smart through ball by Keira Walsh.
The roof was lifted off Wembley Stadium following the goal but the Lionesses had to remain fully aware of the threat posed by the German team who went close to scoring shortly afterwards and surely would have if not for the reflexes of goalkeeper Mary Earps.
Germany continued to press and were denied thanks to some key blocks by the England captain Leah Williamson but it wasn't long before they equalised with Lina Magull slotting home from the near post on 80 minutes.
It was only the second goal the Lionesses had conceded in the tournament.
\u201cMagull has been exceptional all game. Hustling everywhere like an old-school NBA point guard.\u201d— Musa Okwonga (@Musa Okwonga) 1659289167
\u201cIf Germany think by playing brilliantly and eventually scoring more goals than us and generally being the better side is fair play then I\u2019m afraid to say they won\u2019t get very far in life with that attitude. Disgusting \ud83e\udd2c\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\u201d— alistair green (@alistair green) 1659289385
The game was forced into extra time as neither team could score another goal in the 90 minutes but maybe there was a good omen to it all as pointed out by Gary Lineker.
\u201cThe first time England\u2019s men won a major Trophy, it went to extra-time against Germany at Wembley in 1966. 56 years on, here we are. Come on @Lionesses \ud83d\ude4c\ud83c\udffb\u201d— Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b (@Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b) 1659290100
Even as both teams were tiring the Lionesses managed to find a second wind as Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly managed to scramble the ball home to make it 2-1 causing absolute bedlam in Wembley.
\u201ccrying, screaming, throwing up. #WEURO2022 #EngGer\u201d— Ariadne \ud83e\udd8b (@Ariadne \ud83e\udd8b) 1659291822
\u201cChloe Kelly is the master of the dark arts, timewasting, absolutely purchasing free kicks, squaring up and making rancour rife, absolute ninja shithousery\u201d— Louis Dor\u00e9 (@Louis Dor\u00e9) 1659292195
\u201cThe sight of a sports bra in a scene like this almost made me cry. What total Queens #Lionesses\u201d— Rachael Venables (@Rachael Venables) 1659293006
Her post-match interview wasn't bad either.
\u201cChloe Kelly just ditching the mic in her BBC interview to sing Sweet Caroline is my highlight of the year #WEuro2022Final\u201d— Alex Milsom (@Alex Milsom) 1659293171
\u201cWhat an interview @Chloe_Kelly98 \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02 #SweetCaroline #Lionesses\u201d— Jamie Carragher (@Jamie Carragher) 1659292735
Everyone particularly enjoyed Ella Toone and Alessia Russo reading a note passed from the German coaching staff to their players.
\u201cAbsolutely creasing at Toone and Russo trying to read the German tactics note #eng #Lionesses #euros2022\u201d— Alain Tolhurst (@Alain Tolhurst) 1659292148
\u201cRusso reading that German note just then\u201d— Art de Roch\u00e9 (@Art de Roch\u00e9) 1659291881
\u201cA story in four parts. #itscominghome\u201d— Isabelle Westbury (@Isabelle Westbury) 1659292133
When it was all said and done England managed to control the match and win 2-1 creating a truly historic moment for the nation and English football.
\u201cIt's home. \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83e\udd81\n\n#Lionesses #WEURO2022\u201d— FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwo) 1659292677
\u201cAbsolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing @Lionesses!! @ellatoone99 take a bow for that finish too \ud83d\udc4c\u201d— Harry Kane (@Harry Kane) 1659293026
There were plenty of tears.
\u201cI did not expect to cry so much at this football match!!\u201d— Jon Stone (@Jon Stone) 1659293394
\u201cIt\u2019s all the little girls faces that\u2019s killing me ! Joy and pride. Tears in this house. What role models .\u201d— Tracy-Ann Oberman \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Tracy-Ann Oberman \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1659292858
\u201cNever thought I\u2019d be in tears about someone whipping off their tshirt and running around Wembley in a sports bra but here we are. What a glorious moment #Lionesses\u201d— Becca Harrison (@Becca Harrison) 1659291820
Greg James is going to play 'Sweet Caroline' once an hour every hour solid on Radio One tomorrow.
\u201cAs promised\u2026Sweet Caroline on the hour every hour tomorrow morning @BBCR1 starting at 7\u201d— Greg James (@Greg James) 1659292811
There are calls for Jill Scott to get an OBE for her world-class swearing which was captured on camera.
\u201cCheck out Jill Scott\u2019s \u2018Fuck off, you fucking prick\u2019 if you can. Sound of the summer\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1659293477
\u201cJill Scott deserves an OBE for services to furious swearing. textbook. inspirational.\u201d— dan hett (@dan hett) 1659294678
\u201cshe must be protected at all costs. she is the best of britain. Dame Jill Scott \ud83d\udc96\u201d— jack rooke \ud83d\udc4b (@jack rooke \ud83d\udc4b) 1659291796
Who cannot love goalkeeper Mary Earps either?
\u201cI mean this as a compliment: Mary Earps always looks like she is ready to take names in a bar fight and I appreciate that about her.\u201d— Meg Linehan (@Meg Linehan) 1659284908
\u201cMary Earps is every England fan. \ud83d\ude02\n\nhttps://t.co/q9jqCIZafV\u201d— Squawka News (@Squawka News) 1659345728
\u201cAt this point I would trust Mary Earps with my life tbh\u201d— Nadia Whittome MP (@Nadia Whittome MP) 1659291933
Big shout out to this guy this morning.
\u201c\u201cThe mandem couldn\u2019t, so the gyaldem did\u201d \n\nShakespeare reincarnated \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\u201d— SPORTbible (@SPORTbible) 1659306920
Spare a thought for the hangovers some of the players might be nursing this morning.
\u201cthese women are about to get drunker than anyone in the history of humanity has ever got drunk, stories will be written and songs will be sung about the extent to which they are about to get drunk https://t.co/bPOJOqLM2f\u201d— Marie Le Conte (@Marie Le Conte) 1659299350
\u201cMillie Bright and Rachel Daly emerging from the team hotel.\u201d— Kelly Welles (@Kelly Welles) 1659343669
At the end of the day, this is what it's all about.
\u201cGood luck to @leahcwilliamson and the @Lionesses tonight. Boy how you have grown and done so well. I am super proud of you for the person, player, leader and role model you have become. You are an inspiration to us all. Go enjoy it tonight. We are super proud of you @Arsenal\u201d— Kelly Smith MBE OLY (@Kelly Smith MBE OLY) 1659273519
