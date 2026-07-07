Jordan Henderson received a yellow card despite not playing in the dying embers of the Mexico World Cup game and he had a fall over the advertising boards during England's celebrations which required him to have oxygen and be stretchered away.

So what happened exactly?

In the final moments of England's thrilling 3-2 victory against Mexico in the World Cup round of 16 match at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday (5 July), Henderson was booked on the touchline.

The referee booked the experienced midfielder for interfering. Mexico's Johan Vasquez was booked in the same passage for complaining to the linesman about awarding England a throw.

The camera missed exactly what happened but it appears Henderson got involved in this somehow as he can be seen very far down the touchline from the dugout and towards where the action was happening.

After the game, as usual for a team in the World Cup after a knockout stage win, the England players went over to celebrate with their fans in the stadium - but the celebrations took a turn when Henderson had to be attended by medical staff and received oxygen, eventually being stretchered off.

A video doing the round on social media (which is a bit too graphic to repost here) appears to show Henderson trying to jump an advertising board.

Dan Burn had done the same thing seconds earlier and hopped over with no problem - but when Henderson put his weight through his left arm on the board to jump over, it appears his wrist snapped and buckled, with the midfielder then landing on the same wrist when he put his arms out in a natural, instinctive motion when falling, likely damaging his wrist further.

This seems to be why he received oxygen and had to be stretchered off. He has been taken to hospital.

Jude Bellingham celebrates his second goal of the night / Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

This all happened at the end of a pulsating FIFA World Cup round of 16 match between Mexico and England.

England took the lead with a quickfire Jude Bellingham double towards the end of the first half before Julian Quinones halved the deficit before the break.

Jarnell Quansah was then sent off for England for what was deemed to be a dangerous tackle - but England actually restored their two goal advantage despite being down to 10 men when captain Harry Kane converted from the penalty spot on the hour mark.

Raul Jimenez again pegged England's lead back down to one from the penalty spot with 20 minutes to go but England held on to beat Mexico 3-2 and progress to the next round.

England next play Norway in a World Cup quarter-final on Saturday (11 July).

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