They’re two of the most talked about things on the internet at the minute, and now the worlds of Erling Haaland and House of the Dragon have been combined.

Haaland has been a sensation at Manchester City since he joined the summer and already looks an incredible signing after bagging 10 goals in his first six games.

He’s a huge hit with the fans and he’s hit it off with his teammates too, after they gave him a new endearing nickname inspired by the hit HBO series.

The nickname? Daemon, due to his resemblance to Daemon Targaryen.

A number of his teammates including the likes of John Stones and Phil Foden have reportedly pointed out the similarities between the character, played by Matt Smith, and the Norwegian number nine.

The character is played by actor Matt Smith in the Game of Thrones spin-off prequel series which debuted in August.

Spot the resemblance? Getty/HBO

It’s not hard to see why mainly thanks to his platinum blonde locks we’d imagine.

An insider reportedly told The Sun: "A few of the players are huge fans of House of Dragon and they have mentioned to Erling how much he looks like Daemon.

"He loves a joke and thinks it’s funny. Daemon is unpredictable and so is Erling so their personalities fit as well."

Haaland has made a big impression off the pitch in his short time in the UK too.

Fans were left in hysterics at Haaland's post-match interview where he accidentally swore on camera - and then apologised by swearing again.

The 22-year-old Norwegian striker scored twice on his Premier League debut for Manchester City, against West Ham.

"I could have walked away with the hat-trick, it's a bit s*** but that's how it is," he began, before being warned about his language.

"Ah s*** sorry, I'm not so good at the language in this country," he responded.