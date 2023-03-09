Erling Haaland's International Women's Day 'crossword' leaves everyone puzzled

Erling Haaland was one of the Premier League footballers who marked International Women’s Day celebrations with a post on social media yesterday (March 8) – only, his was a little stranger than most.

International Women’s Day is a celebration of women everywhere, first recognised by the United Nations in honour of women’s societal and economical accomplishments.

The Manchester City star uploaded a post in celebration of the day in the form of a crossword.

Only, it’s not a crossword at all, but a word search, and people didn’t quite know what to make of it.

He captioned the post: “This is for all my female fans on this special day! Here's my message to each one of you. Can you find it in this crossword puzzle? Will post it on stories later today! #internationalwomensday.”





It was later revealed that the answers all spell out the sentence “you all make the world a much better place”.

So, that’s nice.

The comments section was full of people clearly surprised by the nature of the post, with one pointing out the obvious and saying: “What makes it even better is that [it] isn't a crossword puzzle.”

Meanwhile, Haaland is having a debut season to remember in the Premier League.

The Norwegian striker has scored 27 goals in 25 games in his first year after making the move from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2million in the summer.

