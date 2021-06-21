The funniest moments that you might have missed from the weekend’s Euro 2020 matches

The final games of the Euro 2020 are underway and this weekend’s games produced just as many headlines as they did laughs for viewers at home.

Things really got off on the right (or wrong foot) on Friday night when England drew 0-0 with Scotland at Wembley. Although the game wasn’t much to shout about the antics of Scottish fans before the game proved to be a highlight including this young man who decided to do ‘The Worm’ while wearing a kilt on the tube and left little to the imagination. We’ll let you decide if this is funny or not.

Moving swiftly on a Saturday’s shock 1-1 draw between Hungary and France produced arguably the moment of the tournament. After Hungary’s Attila Fiola opened the scoring, he went to celebrate with fans and also decided to trash a pitchside table when a commentator, Edit Szalay, was sitting. Whether he noticed her or not she still got a fright and her rather spontaneous reaction became an instant meme.

Fiola did later apologise. Writing on Instagram he said: “Hi Edit, sorry for overwhelming you, that was one of the nicest moment of our lives, we’ve seen after the initial shock you were happy for our goal. Good luck for the rest of the Euros.”

Saturday’s second game was possibly the match of the tournament as Germany beat reigning champions Portugal 4-2 in a thrilling game. Star of the show was Germany’s left-winger Robin Gosens who scored the fourth goal and earlier had one ruled out for offside. In response to this Germany’s official Twitter account made reference to a cringeworthy pun their striker Thomas Muller made a few years ago by writing ‘You know, Robin Goalsens.’ Even Muller thought it was funny.

Saturday’s final match which finished Spain 1 Poland 1 didn’t feature many amusing moments on the pitch but the build-up on the BBC did feature a good chuckle as their aired footage of Sweden’s Alexander Isak being completely unaware of who Gary Lineker was. This came after the BBC presenter had praised the young Swede but the 21-year-old didn’t too appreciative referring to Lineker as “an old player working in the studio.”

Sunday saw just two games as Group A wrapped up with Italy and Wales progress, despite the latter losing 1-0, and Switzerland beating Turkey 3-1. Before the games, Italy manager Roberto Mancini had perhaps disparagingly compared Wales to Stoke City due to their resolute defence something which Wales captain Gareth Bale didn’t take kindly too.

Regardless Italy triumphed and Mancini continued to turn heads after the game for his casual drape his suit jacket over his shoulder during the post-game interviews and genuinely being one of the coolest people on the planet.

Euro 2020 continues today with the following games: Ukraine v Austria, Netherlands v North Macedonia, Russia v Denmark and Finland v Belgium.