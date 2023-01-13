Fake Cristiano Ronaldo goals for Al-Nassr are flooding social media

Cristiano Ronaldo has been going viral on social media, with videos claiming to show the football star scoring his first goal for his new club Al-Nassr - however, this is not the case.

The 37-year-old made headlines when he controversially left Manchester United and signed for the Saudi Arabian football club last month in a deal worth $75 million per year.

Now, clips on Twitter (here, here and here) have been popping up of Ronaldo sporting a yellow football shirt and blue shorts as he headed the ball into the back of the net which is claimed to be from an Al-Nassr and the videos have received thousands of views.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While on TikTok the video has received over 1.3m views.

But this is fake because the clip is actually from a match back when Ronaldo was playing for the Italian side Juventus at the time.

This match actually took place on 22 August 2021 when Juventus played against Udinese in the 2021-22 Serie A season. Ronaldo's late goal was actually disallowed by VAR and the game ended with a 2-2 draw.

Therefore it explains why the clips crop out the bar that displays the team's scoreline, as it would show it's Udinese v Juventus.

While the yellow and blue jersey is similar to Al-Nassr's kit if you look closely at the video, the two J's of the Juventus emblem can be seen on Ronaldo's jersey in the fake clips - so clearly he didn't score for Al-Nassr.

(Left) The two J's are the Juventus logo as seen on a stand (right) at the Allianz Stadium on April 3, 2018 in Turin, Italy TikTok/Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images





Also, Ronaldo hasn't actually played a match yet for Al-Nassr as he has to serve a two-match suspension ban handed to him by England's Football Association (FA) after smashing an Everton fan's mobile phone last April from when he played for Manchester United.

So it means the footballer won't be available for Al-Nassr's upcoming match against Al-Shabab on January 14 but appears to be available on January 22 for the game against Al-Ettifaq.

And no doubt he will score his first goal for Al-Nassr soon.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.