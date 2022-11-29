Video

The real reason Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't have any tattoos

While many footballers have inkings galore, one person who doesn't have any tattoos at all is Cristiano Ronaldo.

But it's not that he doesn't like the idea, there's actually a more specific reason he's never taken the plunge.

“I don’t have tattoos so that I can donate blood more often", he told Diretta in a previous interview.

The Portugal ace often promotes blood donation across his social media platforms, and if you have a tattoo, you have to wait four months after each inking to give blood.

cristiano ronaldo
