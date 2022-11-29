The real reason Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't have any tattoos

x
While many footballers have inkings galore, one person who doesn't have any tattoos at all is Cristiano Ronaldo.
But it's not that he doesn't like the idea, there's actually a more specific reason he's never taken the plunge.
“I don’t have tattoos so that I can donate blood more often", he told Diretta in a previous interview.
The Portugal ace often promotes blood donation across his social media platforms, and if you have a tattoo, you have to wait four months after each inking to give blood.
