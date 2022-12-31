It’s been an interesting few months for Cristiano Ronaldo, to say the least.

He was released from Manchester United back in November after giving a series of interviews criticising the club, where he had lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.

Back then he accused United of ‘cutting his legs’ and ‘not liking him shine’ when ‘competing with the best teams’.

So who has he now decided to join after stating his desire to play against the best teams in the world? Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The 37-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth $75m per season. According to reports, Ronaldo’s salary could be worth as much as $200m per year when further commercial deals are included.

Al Nassr, who are nine-time winners of the Saudi Pro League, announced the deal as “history in the making”. Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring.”

Safe to say, the move has provoked a big reaction on social media.

Some users posted a clip from 2015 which saw Ronaldo state that he wanted to finish his career at the ‘top level, while another user posted a throwback clip to the time Ronaldo criticised Spanish legend Xavi for playing in Qatar.

Others also mocked Piers Morgan, who just days before had dismissed reports of Ronaldo joining the side as “not true”.

Others, meanwhile, were a little more supportive and reminded followers of Ronaldo’s goal record.





























The Portugal captain said about the move: “I’m very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success.”



Ronaldo, who also played for Sporting CP, Real Madrid and Juventus during his career, holds the men’s international goalscoring record with 118 goals and is two matches away from reaching 200 international appearances for Portugal.