It’s been an interesting few months for Cristiano Ronaldo, to say the least.
He was released from Manchester United back in November after giving a series of interviews criticising the club, where he had lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.
Back then he accused United of ‘cutting his legs’ and ‘not liking him shine’ when ‘competing with the best teams’.
So who has he now decided to join after stating his desire to play against the best teams in the world? Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.
The 37-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth $75m per season. According to reports, Ronaldo’s salary could be worth as much as $200m per year when further commercial deals are included.
\u201cHistory in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC\u201d— AlNassr FC (@AlNassr FC) 1672435131
Al Nassr, who are nine-time winners of the Saudi Pro League, announced the deal as “history in the making”. Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring.”
Safe to say, the move has provoked a big reaction on social media.
Some users posted a clip from 2015 which saw Ronaldo state that he wanted to finish his career at the ‘top level, while another user posted a throwback clip to the time Ronaldo criticised Spanish legend Xavi for playing in Qatar.
Others also mocked Piers Morgan, who just days before had dismissed reports of Ronaldo joining the side as “not true”.
Others, meanwhile, were a little more supportive and reminded followers of Ronaldo’s goal record.
\u201cSo embarrassed for Ronaldo fanboys tonight \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Scott Patterson (@Scott Patterson) 1672451670
\u201cScenes when Vincent Aboubakar meets Ronaldo at Al Nassr\u201d— \ud835\udc0e\ud835\udc02\ud835\udc07\ud835\udc08\ud835\udc04\ud835\udc0d\ud835\udc06' (@\ud835\udc0e\ud835\udc02\ud835\udc07\ud835\udc08\ud835\udc04\ud835\udc0d\ud835\udc06') 1672461007
\u201cCristiano Ronaldo fans explaining to Lionel Messi fans how the Saudi Pro League is a higher level than Ligue 1\u201d— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) 1672427590
\u201cRonaldo is going to put his feet up, relax and earn \u00a3200m a year after already winning everything in the game, phenomenal career \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Trey (@Trey) 1672425466
\u201cThrowback to Ronaldo joking about Xavi playing in Qatar. Life comes at you fast \ud83d\ude02\u201d— \ud835\udc6d\ud835\udc68\ud835\udc6b\ud835\udc70 \u26a1\ufe0f\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\udde6 (@\ud835\udc6d\ud835\udc68\ud835\udc6b\ud835\udc70 \u26a1\ufe0f\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\udde6) 1672427368
The Portugal captain said about the move: “I’m very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success.”
Ronaldo, who also played for Sporting CP, Real Madrid and Juventus during his career, holds the men’s international goalscoring record with 118 goals and is two matches away from reaching 200 international appearances for Portugal.Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
