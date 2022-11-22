Cristiano Ronaldo said he had no idea whether he'd still be a Manchester United player come January - and his departure ended up coming more quickly than expected.

He's out at the club, immediately, via mutual consent - days after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that shook the football world.

The Portugese star returned to the club in 2021 from Juventus, but it's been a turbulent year.

“Some people, I feel, don’t want me here. Not just this year, but last year too," he told Piers Morgan.

“I don’t have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me."

He even said he'd be 'happy' to see rivals Arsenal win the league, if United didn't.

It had fans suspecting he was heading for the exit, and a deluge of tributes were posted in the aftermath.

After Tuesday's news dropped, the football world reacted and social media blew up - with stunned reactions ranging from sadness and regret, to support and understanding.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

