Cristiano Ronaldo said he had no idea whether he'd still be a Manchester United player come January - and his departure ended up coming more quickly than expected.
He's out at the club, immediately, via mutual consent - days after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that shook the football world.
The Portugese star returned to the club in 2021 from Juventus, but it's been a turbulent year.
“Some people, I feel, don’t want me here. Not just this year, but last year too," he told Piers Morgan.
“I don’t have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me."
He even said he'd be 'happy' to see rivals Arsenal win the league, if United didn't.
It had fans suspecting he was heading for the exit, and a deluge of tributes were posted in the aftermath.
After Tuesday's news dropped, the football world reacted and social media blew up - with stunned reactions ranging from sadness and regret, to support and understanding.
\u201cJust seen the Cristiano news\u2026 best for both parties! \n\n@ManUtd \n@Cristiano\u201d— Rio Ferdinand (@Rio Ferdinand) 1669138703
\u201cTold my Primary School teacher I would reach Ronaldo's level of greatness and today both him & I are unemployed\u201d— TLV \ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddea (@TLV \ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddea) 1669139712
\u201cCristiano Ronaldo talked his way out of Manchester United \ud83d\ude35\u201d— GOAL (@GOAL) 1669139533
\u201cThere\u2019s literally a World Cup going on and Ronaldo has taken over Football Twitter. He\u2019s too big \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— Janty (@Janty) 1669139324
\u201cRonaldo leaves #MUFC\nMessi loses to Saudi Arabia\nLewandowski misses a penalty \n\nA quiet day for the \ud83d\udc10s...\u201d— Ben Jacobs (@Ben Jacobs) 1669139340
\u201cNow its time for Ronaldo to absolutely ball at the World Cup. Prove everyone wrong and get a bug Cl club in 1 month. Happy times man. Prayers up im so happy dude\u201d— Albi \ud83c\uddfd\ud83c\uddf0 (@Albi \ud83c\uddfd\ud83c\uddf0) 1669138525
\u201cThanks for the memories king, we\u2019ll always love you @Cristiano\u201d— Trey (@Trey) 1669138562
\u201cWe can now all get back to supporting Cristiano Ronaldo and celebrating his goals without any reservations. I hated seeing him in that lots shirt. The GOAT has been freed from the shackles of mediocrity.\u201d— WelBeast (@WelBeast) 1669138624
\u201cIts over officially \ud83d\udc94\ud83d\udc94\ud83d\udc94\ud83d\udc94\nI am not crying, you are \n\nViva Ronaldo viva Ronaldo\u201d— -CR7 WC- (@-CR7 WC-) 1669138699
\u201cronaldo hearing \u2018mutual consent\u2019\u201d— arthur \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf7 (@arthur \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf7) 1669138763
\u201cImagine trying to explain to someone in 20 years time that Manchester United once got rid of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani in the same season whilst keeping McTominay Rashford and Maguire. \ud83d\udc80\n\nHope this helps\u201d— Mike (@Mike) 1669138788
\u201ci can\u2019t believe ronaldo is gone\ud83d\udc94\u201d— Speed\u2b50\ufe0f (@Speed\u2b50\ufe0f) 1669138844
\u201c\ud83d\udea8 Cristiano Ronaldo is now the ONLY player at the 2022 World Cup WITHOUT a club.\n\n(Source: @Squawka)\u201d— Transfer News Live (@Transfer News Live) 1669139370
\u201c\ud83d\udc4f What a return it's been for Ronaldo...\n\nJoined a team who finished 2nd in the league\n\nGuided them to 6th the next season\n\nRuined the dressing room dynamic\n\nForgot how to score\n\nLeft.\u201d— Footy Accumulators (@Footy Accumulators) 1669139117
\u201ci\u2019ve got a horrible feeling Ronaldo is going to retire after the World Cup\u201d— \ud835\udcdb\ud835\udcee\ud835\udcee\ud83c\udf4a\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf7 (@\ud835\udcdb\ud835\udcee\ud835\udcee\ud83c\udf4a\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf7) 1669139122
\u201cRonaldo has finally got his wish. He played it out deliberately even to the detriment of his legendary status at the club, which I find selfish.\u201d— Vince\u2122 (@Vince\u2122) 1669139309
\u201cErik ten Hag waving off Christiano Ronaldo\u201d— The Inbetweeners (@The Inbetweeners) 1669139307
\u201cSo Ronaldo is gone.\n\nTwo positives:\n1. It has been dealt with quickly\n2. Hopefully his fanboys f**k off quickly\n\nAs time passes memories of his disgusting interview will pass and he'll be remembered for the player he was - it will take time though.\n\nPersonally I'm glad he's gone\u201d— \ud835\ude3e\ud835\ude56\ud835\ude63\ud835\ude69\ud835\ude64\ud835\ude63\ud835\ude56 \ud835\ude3e\ud835\ude64\ud835\ude61\ud835\ude61\ud835\ude56\ud835\ude67\ud835\ude68 - aka Larry \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@\ud835\ude3e\ud835\ude56\ud835\ude63\ud835\ude69\ud835\ude64\ud835\ude63\ud835\ude56 \ud835\ude3e\ud835\ude64\ud835\ude61\ud835\ude61\ud835\ude56\ud835\ude67\ud835\ude68 - aka Larry \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1669139329
