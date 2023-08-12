FPL players left in despair as Arsenal's Gabriel is left out for first game

Fantasy Premier League players have been left despairing after Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhães, one of the most owned defenders on the game was left out by manager Mikel Arteta.

The 25-year-old Brazilian was a key player for the Gunners in last season's title challenge and was tipped by many FPL experts as a must-have defender for the forthcoming campaign due to his aerial threat on corners.

However, Gabriel has been benched for Arsenal's opening game of the season against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates despite starting the North London side's Community Shield victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

Instead, Arteta has gone for the unconventional tactical choice of bringing in striker Eddie Nketiah and moving Ben White into the centre of defense, while midfielder Thomas Partey looks to be starting at right back.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

There had been rumours amongst the FPL community before Friday's 18:30 deadline that Gabriel, who is owned by 33 per cent of the players on the game for the first gameweek, might not play.

However, the reality of Gabriel's absence hit home when it was confirmed on Saturday leading to many FPL players to react with disappointment.













To make matters worse for Gabriel owners, the match between Arsenal and Forest has been delayed by 30 minutes due to an e-ticketing problem at the stadium meaning fans couldn't get in on time for the original kick-off of 12:30.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.