Frenkie De Jong's reaction to Man United celebrations has fans in a frenzy

Manchester United fans are convinced footballer Frenkie de Jong is going to join the club in the summer after video footage showed the Barcelona player looking longingly at United players celebrating with the fans.

Last night saw the electric atmosphere of years gone by return to Old Trafford as Manchester United took on Barcelona and beat the La Liga leaders to progress to the next round of the UEFA Europa League.

With a narrow victory of 4-3 on aggregate after two second-half goals from United, courtesy of Fred and Antony, the players and fans celebrated together at the full-time whistle and footage from those celebrations appeared to show 25-year-old Dutchman de Jong watching on.

A clip shared on Twitter showed defender Raphaël Varane running over to supporters and receiving rapturous cheers and he punched his fist in the air.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the clip were quick to spot de Jong lurking in the background watching Varane celebrate United’s win.





@mawson32 Sensational today! My Rolls-Royce😮‍💨 #fyp #mawson #united #barca #rapha #varane

De Jong has been rumoured to be coming to United since as early as last summer, but after this clip, fans appear to think this summer’s transfer window will finally be the one.



The TikTok has been viewed over 2.3 million times and in the comments, people were speculating.

One person wrote: “Look at de jong seeing what he missed out on.”

Someone else pointed out: “De Jong watching closely.”

Another argued: “De jong definitely coming in the summer bro feel in love.”

The video was also shared on Twitter with the caption: “Nah de jong is defo joining in the summer I’m certain of it, look at him.”

It’s believed United manager Erik ten Hag has wanted to sign his fellow countryman since his appointment at the club at the end of the 2021/22 season. Clearly, fans believe this time around it might actually happen.

