England fans are still reeling this morning after being hammered by Hungary 4-0 at home.

The Nations League game saw the national team suffer their worst defeat since 1928 after a truly dismal performance from a full-strength side.

With just two games left before England head to the world cup, it’s a concerning moment in Gareth Southgate’s tenure.

Fans certainly didn’t enjoy watching it last night, but Gary Lineker has found a way of making light of the situation.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Taking to Twitter, Lineker wrote: “I’m sticking to cricket.”

The outspoken presenter and former England great was referring to the test match, which saw England earn an incredible fifth day victory against New Zealand.

Johnny Bairstow hit the most remarkable innings of his career, smacking 136 from 92 balls to see England to a five-wicket win.

He did it In front of a capacity crowd at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, boosted by the venue giving away tickets for free on the final day.

While non-cricket fans didn’t find it much of a distraction, at least Lineker managed to find a silver lining.

Good job Gary loves the cricket Getty

Back in the world of football, Southgate and the players were repeatedly booed towards the end of the game, and they were quickly followed by chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing”, “sacked in the morning” aimed at the manager.



It was one of the worst nights the national side has endured in years and years, and things turned toxic at Molineux as the opposition grew in stature as the game went on.

At least we’ve got the cricket…

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.