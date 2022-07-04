Formula 1 broadcaster Martin Brundle slapped down Gary Lineker on Twitter, for throwing his support behind anti-fossil fuel protestors who disrupted Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

He urged the retired England star not to “encourage reckless behavior” after appearing to back Just Stop Oil protestors who ran onto the track.

Several managed to scale fences at the race following an early red flag, making their way past marshals and onto the track. Seven people were arrested as a result.

But Gary Lineker said on Twitter: "If it’s not already too late, history will look back very favourably on these people.”

That caused Brundle to hit back, calmly explaining the perils of having a bunch of people invading a track where cars accelerate from 0-60mph in a couple of seconds.

He said: "Gary please don’t encourage this reckless behaviour. They’d have been sliced into 100 pieces and fans, marshals and drivers were wholly at risk of injury and death. We already had one lucky escape. I totally 100% support freedom of speech and opinion, but do it responsibly.”

Formula 1 said in a statement: “We can confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track. These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities.”

The red flag occurred seconds after starting when Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou saw his car flip and crash into the barrier.

The sport has committed to achieving a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz scored his first ever F1 win at the race, finishing ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez with favorite Lewis Hamilton taking third.

