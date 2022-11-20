Gary Lineker has delivered a damning opening statement as the coverage of the Qatar World Cup begins.
The presenter is heading up the BBC’s presenting team during the controversial tournament, and he launched the broadcaster’s first transmission in the country in no uncertain terms.
“It’s the most controversial world cup in history, and a ball hasn’t even been kicked,” he said.
“Ever since FIFA chose Qatar back in 2010, the smallest country to have hosted football’s greatest competition, has faced some big questions.
“From accusations of corruption in the bidding process to the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums where many lost their lives. Homosexuality is illegal here. Women’s rights and freedom of expression are in the spotlight.”
The coverage began with an in-depth look at the controversies surrounding the tournament, and people praised Lineker’s opening speech on social media.
"Gary Lineker treating his World Cup opening monologue with a tone as if it was a News Report."— Joe Gibney
"Oh Shit... @GaryLineker did not hold back with that opening monologue, fair play Lad, it needed to be said and you definitely delivered on all of our thoughts surrounding this World Cup"
\u201cWow @GaryLineker - what a way to open the world cup \ud83d\udc4f\u201d— Barry Haffenden (@Barry Haffenden) 1668956558
\u201cOoof, that\u2019s a bold and pointed opening statement @GaryLineker @BBCSport Nicely done. \ud83d\udc4f #FIFAWorldCup\u201d— Quiff Boy \ud83d\udc1d\ud83c\udff4 (@Quiff Boy \ud83d\udc1d\ud83c\udff4) 1668956556
\u201cStrong opening statement from the BBC and Gary Lineker. Glad they're not shying away from the issues.\u201d— Chloe (@Chloe) 1668956555
\u201cReally strong opening from BBC and @GaryLineker - well done\u201d— Enricorego (@Enricorego) 1668956550
\u201cWell done BBC. Not shirking it. Excellent stuff. #worldcup @GaryLineker well done Gary.\u201d— BEER-Rad (@BEER-Rad) 1668956549
\u201cLove that opening statement @GaryLineker \ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffc\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffc\u201d— Dean (@Dean) 1668956548
\u201cgary lineker went straight into it this guy did not hold back at all \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d bro listing off war crimes\u201d— \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 (@\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7) 1668956514
\u201cGood intro from @GaryLineker exactly what\u2019s required. Never forget how we got here. We all love football. We all love the World Cup. But we cannot forget #FIFAWorldCup\u201d— Johann Alexander (@Johann Alexander) 1668956604
\u201cFair play to @GaryLineker for that opening on BBC not letting the problems be ignored \ud83d\udc4f\ud83d\udc4f\u201d— Cameron #FSGOUT (@Cameron #FSGOUT) 1668956594
Host nation Qatar plays Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament, which will feature 64 games including the final on December 18.
It comes as Qatar is being condemned for notions of sportswashing, reports of 6,500 migrant worker deaths, appalling attitudes to LGBTQ+ rights and claims of modern slavery and a host of other problems.
