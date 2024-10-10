Social media has been flooded with tributes to former Sheffield United defender George Baldock who was found dead in the swimming pool of his home in Athens on October 9 aged just 31.

The Greek international footballer was born in England and started his career at MK Dons where he joined a number of clubs on loan to continue his development before signing for the Blades in 2017.

He spent seven seasons at Bramall Lane including three in the Premier League before joining Panathinaikos this summer.

Baldock also made 12 appearances for the Greek national side.

A family statement said: "We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family we are in shock at this terrible loss."

Baldock's club Panathinaikos said in a statement: "We are shocked, we are shocked by the loss of our George. The family of Panathinaikos mourns his untimely death. We stand with the family and loved ones of George Baldock."

Sheffield United also shared a statement which said: "The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him. The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends."

The Greek national team said in a statement: "With profound sadness and sorrow, the national team and the Greek Football Federation bid farewell to George Baldock. There are no words to describe the human pain caused by the news of the unexpected loss of one of our own, young, man. The moment forces silence. Condolences to his family. Condolences from his second family."

And people across social media have been sending in their tributes too.

Fabrizio Romano said: "Terrible, tragic news. Rest in peace, George 💔🕊️"

Shan posted what appears to be a video of her and Baldock together and said: "Heart is beyond broken, completely lost for words. My first love, thank you for all the love gave me during our time together. Rest in peace George Baldock you beautiful soul. Until we meet again ♥️🕊️"

The England national team posted on X / Twitter: "George was close to many of our players and represented Greece - our opponents on Thursday (October 10) night. We're thinking of George's family, friends and team-mates at club and country at this difficult time. ♥️"

Brighton & Hove Albion said: "Our love and condolences are with George's brother and our colleague Sam and his family and friends at this time."

The EFL said: "The EFL is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George Baldock, a player who made a lasting impact with spells across the League at Sheffield United, Oxford United, Northampton Town and MK Dons. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former colleagues."

The Irish national teams said: "George played against Ireland in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign last year - and played with a number of Irish players at club level in his career. Our thoughts are with his family and friends and also with the players and staff at the Greek Football Federation at this sad time."

The Football Away Days X / Twitter account said: "Absolutely tragic news, our thoughts are with his friends and family. 💔"

One person said: "You generally don’t know how long you have in life. George Baldock played just 72 hours ago and now he's no longer with us."

Another shared a video of Baldock scoring a goal for Sheffield United and said: "Look at how big of a character he was."

And one said: "Make the most of the time you have with your loved ones, you never know what's around the corner... Life's absolutely crazy."

