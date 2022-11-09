He’s one of the greatest defenders of his generation, but to say Gerard Pique’s final words as a professional footballer weren’t quite befitting of his career would be an understatement.

The decorated Spanish international said goodbye to the game in bizarre fashion after being sent off despite never getting on the pitch on Tuesday night.

It came as 10-man Barcelona came from behind to beat Osasuna 2-1 and extend their advantage at the top of La Liga.

Robert Lewandowski was sent off for a second bookable offence with half an hour gone, and Pique was then red carded following his reaction.

He was seen walking onto the pitch and having strong words with the referee’s assistant down the tunnel at half time.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Pique did not hold back when it came to lashing out at the assistant.

The 35-year-old reportedly said: "Did you see what corner you gave us? You are the referee who has screwed us the most by far.

"It's a f**king shame, I s**t on your prostitute mother!"

Not quite the sign off he had in mind, we’re sure.

He previously spoke about his time at Barcelona during an emotional appearance last week. Speaking after the game in front of the crowd, he said: "I was born here and I will die here.

"When you get older, you realise that sometimes to love is to let go. I'm convinced that I'll be here again in the future. I love Barca. That's why I consider it the right moment to go. This is not a goodbye."

