A group of Aussie Rules players have found themselves at the centre of a growing controversy, after being condemned for a 'public sex act'.

Unidentified players were filmed during Mad Monday celebrations, with one exposing his genitals while another 'performed a sex act on him' in a public bar.

The clip has sparked outrage after being widely shared on social media.

According to reports from TMZ: "The footy competitors made a bet during a day of heavy drinking, requiring the loser to perform oral sex on the winner.

"Shockingly, the man who lost the wager completed the sexual task in the middle of a bar – all while patrons stunningly looked on."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Herald Sunis also reporting that the patron of the pub complained about the group of players being abusive to other people inside the premises.

The Glen Waverley Football Club has now released a statement condemning the incident and stating it was “extremely saddened and disappointed in the behaviour".

The club, which is located in the suburbs of Melbourne, Victoria, also stated that the players in question would be “disciplined and educated".

The statement read: “The committee has been made aware of an incident which has occurred during the post-season celebrations of some of our senior playing group.

“While this occurred away from the club and was not a club-sanctioned event, we are extremely saddened and disappointed in the behaviour shown by people who should know better.

“The club is taking immediate action to address the serious breach of our culture and values that has occurred within this incident.

“The individuals involved, along with the broader playing group will be both disciplined and educated and if need be, counselled in the type of conduct expected by members of our club, along with the physical and emotional impact this has had on the families involved, club members, players and the wider community,” the statement said.

“There is no further comment at this time, and we request that the wellbeing of those be respected as they deal with the impact from the incident.”