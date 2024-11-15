Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is injured and feminists don't have much sympathy

Controversial Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has been sidelined with injury — and some people don't have much sympathy for a very specific reason.

Earlier this year the 29-year-old NFL player made comments which were widely criticised for for being misogynistic.

Butker received backlash in response to his speech at a graduation ceremony in May, where he said women had been sold "diabolical lies" and that they would feel much more satisfied once they became wives and mothers.

He also spoke about his wife, Isabelle, saying she, "would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

"Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues,” Butker added. “Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder."

Butker also appeared to take aim at the LGBTQ+ community, as he commented he wanted to celebrate pride, but “not the deadly sins sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the holy ghost to glorify him”.

Several months later, and head of a game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, news of Butker’s injury came to light — and it has become a cause for celebration for some.

Several social media users commented on the news, referencing the kicker’s previous comments about women and his endorsement of Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.

One response used on X shows a clip of the Ellen Degeneres Show audience clapping, cheering and shedding tears of joy. “Women seeing Harrison Butker get injured,” the post said.

Another response reads: “Please take all of Harrison Butker’s pain and have it stay exactly where it is.”

There were also memes shared to poke fun at the idea of Butker reacting in fright if his surgeon or doctor is a woman.

Another X user tweeted the lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song ‘Karma’ in response to the news.

However, some fans shared words of encouragement. As one fan tweeted, “Any of y’all, Chiefs ‘fans’ that are celebrating the Butker injury because of his ‘politics’ go find another team for we don’t need that kind of negative energy’.

Butker is not expected to play for the next four weeks.

At the time of his speech, the NFL released a statement in response: “Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, said. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

