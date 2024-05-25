Harrison Butker has no regret as he defends controversial speech

Harris Butker clearly has no regrets over his controversial Benedectine College commencement speech, after showing no regrets while defending his previous comments.

The 28-year-old has faced a backlash after claiming that women had been sold "diabolical lies" and said they would feel much more satisfied once they became wives and mothers.

He also said that he wanted to celebrate pride, but “not the deadly sins sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the holy ghost to glorify him”.

On Friday (May 24), he appeared at the ‘Courage Under Fire Gala’ presented by the Regina Caeli Academy in Nashville about his previous comments - and defended them.

Delivering a speech, he supported his previous arguments, saying: "The theme for tonight’s gala, Courage Under Fire, was decided many months ago, but it now feels providential that this would be the theme after what we have all witnessed these last two weeks. If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now."

Saying that he has become a "more polarizing" figure after delivering his Benedectine College commencement speech, he added: "Our love for Jesus, and thus, our desire to speak out, should never be outweighed by the longing of our fallen nature to be loved by the world.

“Glorifying God and not ourselves should always remain our motivation despite any pushback, or even support. I lean on those closest to me for guidance, but I can never forget that it is not people, but Jesus Christ who I’m trying to please."

He went on to say that the backlash he has experienced can’t compare to the "courage many saints have shown in their lives”.

"If I constantly remind myself of the hardships the saints went through, especially the martyrs in their persecution, it makes it all seem not so bad. For if Heaven is our goal, we should embrace our cross, however large or small it may be, and live our life with joy to be a bold witness to Christ," Butker added.

"My hope is tonight’s theme and RCA’s mission will embolden others that many more will be unapologetic of their Catholic faith and never be afraid to speak out for truth, even when it goes against the loudest voices. In the end, being courageous starts with the small things. Being disliked and mischaracterized by some is nothing compared to finding yourself in a lion’s den."

