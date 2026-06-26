Is the USA still in the World Cup?

The United States are one of the host nation's at the 2026 World Cup - but how is USMNT performing?

The side latest match took place yesterday at Los Angeles Stadium against Turkey, and the US took the lead early with a goal from Auston Trusty in the third minute.

However, Turkey soon answered back with an equaliser in the 10th minute from Arda Güler, later it was Turkey who then took the lead thanks to a goal in the 31st minute from Barış Alper Yılmaz.

But soon the two sides were neck-and-neck again in the second half as US's Sebastian Berhalter scored in the 49 minute.

As the clock ran down in the second half it was looking like the a draw, that is until eight minutes into stoppage time when Kaan Ayhan delivered a last minute winner for Turkey.

With this latest defeat, are the USA still in the World Cup?

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Short answer - yes, the USA are still in the World Cup.

In Group D, the US had previously faced Paraguay in their opening game on June 13 at Los Angeles Stadium and put in a great performance winning 4-1.

Next, they faced Australia on June 19 at Seattle Stadium where they comfortably won 2-0.

And so they had already secured their place in the knockout stages ahead of their match against Turkey.

What does Turkey's latest win mean for them?

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Turkey, their win is not enough for them to advance to the knockout stages.

This is because they were one of the first teams in the tournament to be eliminated after they lost 2-0 to Australia in the opening game on June 14 at BC Place Vancouver, followed by another defeat after they lost in their 1-0 match against Paraguay on June 20 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Who will the USA face in the knockout stages?

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It has been confirmed that the USA will go up against Bosnia-Herzegovina in the knockout round as a result of Sweden's 1-1 draw against Japan, it meant that Bosnia placed third in Group F.

Bosnia clinched a spot for the first time as one of the best eight third-placed teams in the group stage after they secured four points - a draw against Canada, a defeat against Switzerland and a 3-1 win over Qatar.

The US vs Bosnia match will take place in Santa Clara, California, on July 1.

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