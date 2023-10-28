Harry Kane scores from halfway line in 8-0 Bayern Munich thrashing

It's safe to say that Tottenham Hotspur aren't missing Harry Kane since he left for Bayern Munich in the summer but that doesn't mean their former striker isn't having a great time in Germany.

The England captain scored a hat-trick in Bayern's 8-0 thrashing of Darmstadt in the Bundesliga on Saturday including a spectacular goal from inside his own half.

The score was already 4-0 at the time but Kane showed no mercy as he launched a long-range shot from the centre circle seeing Darmstadt's goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen off of his line in spectacular fashion on 69 minutes. Nice.

It was just Kane's second goal of the game and he later completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute. Other goalscorers for the German giants were Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala who both scored two, Joshua Kimmich and Bayern legend Thomas Muller.





Kane has now scored 11 goals in just 12 games for Bayern who are top of the German Bundesliga at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Kane's former club, Tottenham are flying high in the Premier League and currently sitting at the summit of the English top flight after an impressive start under new coach Ange Postecoglou who is yet to taste defeat in the league with the North London side.

Spurs extended their lead at the top of the league on Friday when they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 away at Selhurst Park.

