What's in the Honey Deuce cocktail at the US Open that's gone viral?

A special “Honey Deuce” cocktail served at the US Open tennis tournament is going viral thanks to an awkward clip – here’s how to make it at home.

Every year, New York City plays host to the final grand slam of the tennis calendar with the US Open and already the action, both on and off the court, has had viewers enthralled.

One particularly awkward moment that drew huge viral fame occurred when a man appeared to buy a drink for a woman , but was beaten to it as another guy jumped in and handed her the very same drink.

The clip has been viewed millions of times online, creating a buzz around the $23 Honey Deuce signature cocktail that everyone seems to be drinking.

What goes into a Honey Deuce cocktail?

As one of the sponsors of the tournament, Grey Goose lends its vodka spirit to the official cocktail of the championships, and it’s actually pretty simple to make.

According to the Grey Goose recipe , the drink’s ingredients are:

40ml of GREY GOOSE® vodka

90ml of fresh squeezed lemonade

10 ml of raspberry liqueur

3 honeydew melon balls

First, fill a cold highball glass with ice cubes and add the vodka. Next, add the fresh lemonade and raspberry liqueur. Then, garnish the cocktail with a skewer with three frozen honeydew melon balls.

It seems it’s one of the tennis championships’ hottest commodities, with 450,000 cocktails sold during the 2023 tournament. At the US Open, customers get to keep the cup which has the names of every US Open champion listed on it.

At $23 per cocktail, it is predicted to make enough money over the two-week tournament to cover the prize money for the men’s and women’s singles champions combined.

