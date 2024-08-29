US open fan goes viral for painfully awkward moment with woman during match

A viral clip from the US Open tennis tournament seemed to show a date going horribly wrong after another guy jumped in.

With plenty of action taking place on the tennis courts at the final grand slam of the year in New York, one man in the crowd may have been hoping for a little action of his own after he appeared to be on a date with a woman.

In a viral 5-second clip described as “cinema”, the man could be seen returning to his seat with two drinks in his hand during the match between Americans Francis Tiafoe and Aleksandar Kovacevic.

But, just as he went to hand one of the drinks to a woman seated next to him, a man in the row above leaned over and handed her the same drink ahead of him.

Judging by the look on the man’s face, the moment was one of pure shock.

The video has been viewed almost 11 million times with people commenting on the sad encounter.

“I watched this way too many times because this is life in a nutshell,” one person responded to the clip.

Someone else joked: “Supervillain origin story stuff right here…”

“There is no way this is not a Seinfeld scene,” one person argued.

Another person hilariously referenced lyrics from The Killers’ song 'Mr. Brightside' about someone being cheated on and finding out.

“This is a horror film,” said one X/Twitter user.

One person urged, “Keep your head up, king”.

