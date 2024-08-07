Olympic boxer Imane Khelif: "I don’t care what anyone is saying about me"

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has stated she "doesn't care" about the controversy swirling online.

Khelif wrongfully had her gender and identity questioned after misinformation was spread online, but Khelif is not a transgender athlete.

Khelif has since broken her silence: "I don’t care what anyone is saying about me with the controversy.



"All that is important to me is that I stay on the level and give my people the performance they deserve. I know I'm a talented person and this is a gift to all Algerians."

Hundreds of Algerian flag-waving spectators showed their support for the athlete at Phillippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros. Chants of "Imane" flooded the stands after Khelif won her semi-final match against Thai boxer Janjaem Suwannapheng.

The participation of Khelif and Chinese Taipei featherweight Lin Yu-ting has caused an international storm since Khelif beat Angela Carini of Italy in just 46 seconds in her opening bout last week.

Both Khelif and Lin were disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) during last year’s World Championships for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria.

However, the IBA, which was expelled by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over financial and corruption concerns, has failed to provide any proof of its findings.

On Monday, an IBA press conference descended into farce as controversial president Umar Kremlev made baseless claims about Lin and Khelif and launched an astonishing tirade against IOC president Thomas Bach.

Khelif and Lin were allowed to return to competition by the IOC, which is effectively administering the Paris 2024 boxing tournament in the IBA’s absence.

The case has attracted global interest, with figures such as former United States president Donald Trump and Harry Potter author JK Rowling weighing in on the issue.

Khelif won every round on the judges' cards, appearing close to securing a stoppage at times, and celebrated with a victory jig in the ring as the Algerian supporters celebrated wildly.

With additional reporting from PA.

