Man Utd star reacts after appearing on iShowSpeed's stream: "Made it"

Manchester United''s Hannah Blundell has reacted to iShowSpeed after he opened the footballer in an Ultimate Team pack on the new EA Sports FC 24 game.

The revamped football game, formerly known as Fifa launched its early access on September 19th and iShowSpeed was one of the first people in the world to get his hands on it.

The early access version also includes the popular Ultimate Team game, which now includes female players from the English, Spanish, German, French and American women's leagues which means the likes of Sam Kerr, Mary Earps, Alexia Putellas and Alex Morgan can be unlocked by players for the first time.

However, Speed clearly didn't get the memo on this and was stunned when he opened several packs on his stream on Tuesday to learn that women were on the game.

Opening one pack Speed saw that he had a Manchester United player who played at left back. The 18-year-old streaming sensation immediately got excited, presumably thinking that he was getting England international Luke Shaw.

However, he was dumbfounded when he saw that it was actually Blundell. "What the f**k?!" he said before adding "Is that girl?"

This could have backfired for Speed but Blundell took it in her stride. The 29-year-old reshared the footage from the official EAFC 24 account adding: "Hahahaha made it."

Dexerto report that Blundell is a keen gamer herself with her own Twitch channel where she regularly plays Call of Duty.

Blundell signed for United in 2021 having previously played for Chelsea since 2013 where she won the Women's Super League four times. She has earned 3 caps for England

