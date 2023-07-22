Lionel Messi converts biggest Ronaldo fan iShowSpeed after Inter Miami debut goal

YouTuber and streaming star iShowSpeed has found himself converted to being a Lionel Messi fan after witnessing the Argentinian legend score a stunning goal on his Inter Miami debut.

Messi made his debut for his new club on Friday night in the Leagues Cup against Mexican side Cruz Azul.

Although Messi didn't start the game he did come on shortly into the second half and by the end of the game he had grabbed all the headlines thanks to an unbelievable free kick on the 94th minute to give Miami a 2-1 win.

It was a star-studded affair at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with David Beckham (the club's owner), Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian in attendance.

However, the most shocked person by the World Cup winner's incredible strike was iShowSpeed who made a wager with himself if Messi scored the goal.

The 18-year-old online personality has amongst many things, made a name for himself for being an outspoken Cristiano Ronaldo fan. He even met the Portuguese icon earlier this year during an emotional encounter.

Speed happened to be in attendance for the match and in a clip doing the rounds on social media, he was seen saying that if Messi scored the freekick he would become a fan of the footballer.

Sure enough, Messi did score leaving Speed completely speechless but he was at least prepared.

Speed, who was wearing a Portugal shirt with Ronaldo printed on it, removed the garment to show an Inter Miami shirt underneath with Messi on the back - Speed clearly had some hindsight into the occasion.

36-year-old Messi has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Miami which will likely be the last club he plays for during his illustrious career.

