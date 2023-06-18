Cristiano Ronaldo has finally met iShowSpeed

It's been a long time coming but Cristiano Ronaldo has finally met streamer iShowSpeed. Or should that be the other way around...

For those that haven't been following this long-running saga, iShowSpeed is one of the top steamers in the world with more than 16 million followers on YouTube alone and is obsessed with Ronaldo.

The American online personality has attempted to meet the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus striker on numerous occasions in the past but ultimately failed on every occasion.

However, the stars aligned for the 18-year-old on Saturday when he flew to Portugal to see the iconic footballer in action for his country in the nation's 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

As part of his stream at the match, Speed was told that he could potentially meet Ronaldo if he went down to the car park as the players were leaving the stadium.

Sure enough, after waiting for a few minutes Ronaldo eventually arrived and Speed fell to his knees in awe of his idol.

The two hugged and got pictures as Speed was clearly overcome with emotion and even imitated Ronaldo's 'Siuu' celebration.

The interaction only lasted a few seconds and after Ronaldo left, Speed was overcome with tears and could be heard saying "I love you so much God."

And that was it.



Hopefully, for Speed he can continue to impress Ronaldo when he takes part in the next Sidemen charity match which is set to take place on September 9th at West Ham's London Stadium.

