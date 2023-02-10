Daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner defends Jackson Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs is a team built on loyalty and the daughter of the Chief’s owner is proving that by coming to Jackson Mahomes' defense.

Mahomes, the younger brother of the Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has faced bullying and mockery online and in person over the last year.

The 22-year-old found himself in the middle of controversy after making TikTok videos dancing on the sideline of games and joking around with his sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes.

But Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chief’s owner Clark Hunt, has come to Mahomes’ defense saying, “I think Patrick Mahomes has a wonderful family from Brittany to Jackson.”

Hunt, 24, said she thinks society needs to lay up on criticising people quickly.

“I do think we live in a culture that’s often quick to criticise and slow to forgive,” Hunt told Fox News Digital.

She added, “We need to be the one that’s quick to forgive and slow to criticise.”

Hunt's father, Clark, has partially owned the Chiefs since 2006 and has been a chairman for the team since 2005.

As Patrick was rising in notoriety last year, the bullying against his younger brother and wife was rising too.

From people yelling anti-gay slurs at Mahomes to asking Patrick to ban his brother and wife, the bullying against the Mahomes family got so intense Brittany made “Team Brittany” t-shirts to promote positivity.

Hunt added that the Mahomes are “wonderful people.”

“We are so blessed to have them as part of our organization and are huge rocks in Patrick’s life,” Hunt added.

Fans can expect to see more of Mahomes and Hunt soon as the Chiefs prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday in the Super Bowl.

