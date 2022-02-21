Since the start of the NFL season, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes' family has caused quite the stir.

On and off the field, Mahomes' fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, have become social media scapegoats for people to take their anger out on.

Just last week, it was reported that Mahomes was banning his future wife and younger brother from future Kansas City games to "protect his image." But in a tweet on Friday, Mahomes confirmed that was not true.

So, how did we get here? How did the Internet become convinced that the logical solution to preventing online backlash would be for Mahomes to ban his own family from games?

Well, it started with Matthews' passion for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matthews loved to cheer on the Chiefs wearing the team's colors, red and gold. However, her over-the-top coordinated outfits seemed to make people roll their eyes.

Then there's Jackson Mahomes' TikTok.

Similar to criticisms about Matthews, the 21-year-old Mahomes got a lot of online hate for posting TikTok dance videos at Chiefs games. People accused Matthews and the younger Mahomes of trying to capitalize on Patrick's success.

Additionally, the 21-year-old found himself in hot water after accidentally dancing on the memorial of Sean Taylor. The younger Mahomes issued an apology and took the video down after realizing his mistake.

After the Chiefs won the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills, Matthews decided to spray champagne on fans sitting beneath her box seats, leading to hefty online criticism.

Many called Matthews' move inappropriate despite champagne spraying being a major form of celebration at football games.

Then the "Team Brittany" t-shirts.

Following a high volume of online hate, Matthews' teamed up with a Kansas City t-shirt company and a local anti-bullying organization to create "Team Brittany" shirts. Which, of course, more people found a problem with.

But despite the drama, Mahomes has squashed all rumors that his brother and fiancée cannot attend future games. Even the Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, spoke out about the online hate. In a tweet on Friday, she asked Barstool Sports to "stop hating" on her family.

